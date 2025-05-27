Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon brings a rich, dark Arthurian world to life, and a big part of that magic comes from the talented voice actors who give personality and depth to its characters. This game isn’t just about the eerie autumn landscape or the complex branching story — it’s also about the voices that pull you into this shadowy realm 600 years after King Arthur’s fall.

Here’s a look at who’s behind some of the key voices you’ll encounter as you explore this twisted legend.

Note: The list is a work in progress, and more details will be added later.

Listing all voice actors from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon demo is available on a free trial (Image via Awaken Realms)

The game is also available in several languages, including English, Polish, French, German, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Italian, Spanish (Spain), Czech, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian. All these languages come with full interface, audio, and subtitles — except Russian, which only supports full audio.

Here’s a list of known voice actors in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

Maddi Albregts – Golem / Granny

– Golem / Granny Sebastian Andersen – Turtar

– Turtar Taher Chy – Yorath

– Yorath Kyle Ian Fisher – Ugh’we / Gro’derr / Additional Voices

– Ugh’we / Gro’derr / Additional Voices Weston Heflin – Fearghas, the Quartermaster

– Fearghas, the Quartermaster Zach Lazar Hoffman – Fearghas / Frang / Hob / Margh / One Eye

– Fearghas / Frang / Hob / Margh / One Eye Oliver Koppert – Ron the Tavernkeep

– Ron the Tavernkeep Andrew Latheron – Player Character / Emory / Alwyn

– Player Character / Emory / Alwyn Nina Nikolic – Perceval / Rhian / Fae / Demigod

– Perceval / Rhian / Fae / Demigod Erik Ransom – Sir Galahad (Original Incarnation) / Conchur / Kvorr / Nollaig / Renaud / Gert / Fungal Envoy / Oighreata Shade

– Sir Galahad (Original Incarnation) / Conchur / Kvorr / Nollaig / Renaud / Gert / Fungal Envoy / Oighreata Shade Elizabeth Saydah – Thistle / Sine / Ezmere

– Thistle / Sine / Ezmere Aimee Smith – Cai / Etain / Delia

– Cai / Etain / Delia Cameron Smith – The Weaver / Foredweller 1 / Foredweller 2

– The Weaver / Foredweller 1 / Foredweller 2 Beau Thomas – Golem / Merchant Broc / Asgall / Bryn / Hangman / Ignatius / Kyreth / Merlin / Mad Druid / Aleon / Bran the Bloodhound

– Golem / Merchant Broc / Asgall / Bryn / Hangman / Ignatius / Kyreth / Merlin / Mad Druid / Aleon / Bran the Bloodhound Scott Tunnix – Goban / Rumpolt Finnini / Red Priest / Bandits

