Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon brings a rich, dark Arthurian world to life, and a big part of that magic comes from the talented voice actors who give personality and depth to its characters. This game isn’t just about the eerie autumn landscape or the complex branching story — it’s also about the voices that pull you into this shadowy realm 600 years after King Arthur’s fall.
Here’s a look at who’s behind some of the key voices you’ll encounter as you explore this twisted legend.
Note: The list is a work in progress, and more details will be added later.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Listing all voice actors from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
The game is also available in several languages, including English, Polish, French, German, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Italian, Spanish (Spain), Czech, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian. All these languages come with full interface, audio, and subtitles — except Russian, which only supports full audio.
Here’s a list of known voice actors in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:
- Maddi Albregts – Golem / Granny
- Sebastian Andersen – Turtar
- Taher Chy – Yorath
- Kyle Ian Fisher – Ugh’we / Gro’derr / Additional Voices
- Weston Heflin – Fearghas, the Quartermaster
- Zach Lazar Hoffman – Fearghas / Frang / Hob / Margh / One Eye
- Oliver Koppert – Ron the Tavernkeep
- Andrew Latheron – Player Character / Emory / Alwyn
- Nina Nikolic – Perceval / Rhian / Fae / Demigod
- Erik Ransom – Sir Galahad (Original Incarnation) / Conchur / Kvorr / Nollaig / Renaud / Gert / Fungal Envoy / Oighreata Shade
- Elizabeth Saydah – Thistle / Sine / Ezmere
- Aimee Smith – Cai / Etain / Delia
- Cameron Smith – The Weaver / Foredweller 1 / Foredweller 2
- Beau Thomas – Golem / Merchant Broc / Asgall / Bryn / Hangman / Ignatius / Kyreth / Merlin / Mad Druid / Aleon / Bran the Bloodhound
- Scott Tunnix – Goban / Rumpolt Finnini / Red Priest / Bandits
Read also: Which ending should you get in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?
That's all for now on voice actors in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:
- Is there a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?
- Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer breakdown
- The Precinct: How to extend your Shift time
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.