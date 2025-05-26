Which ending should you get in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon builds towards one big moment in the ending: what you choose to do with Arthur’s soul. Everything you’ve done leads to this, and depending on your decision, the fate of Avalon takes a drastically different turn. It’s not just about right or wrong; it’s about what future you want to leave behind.

If you're aiming for a decision where your character dies doing something selfless, something that truly helps Avalon, then resurrecting Arthur is the path to take, in my opinion. It may go against Arthur's final wishes, but in the grand scheme of things, it's the best choice for the realm. Let's look more into it.

Note: This article presents the writer's opinion and perspective; what you choose is completely up to you.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Arthur's resurrection ending (I want to follow Orrin)

The Grail (Image via Awaken Realms)

In this choice, you sacrifice yourself, but your choice restores a stronger, united Avalon. It’s a tough decision, especially if you admired King Arthur, but sometimes doing what’s best means going against his final wishes. If you want the ending that benefits Avalon the most, following Orrin to bring Arthur back is the way to go.

It may ignore his desires, but it ultimately brings much-needed peace and stability to the realm compared to the other seven endings. However, the other choices offer their distinct paths, leaving the decision to you.

Duel with Caradoc

Caradoc doesn’t accept this decision and challenges you to a duel. The fight is pretty straightforward — Caradoc uses a Superior Bow, so your best bet is to dodge his arrows by jumping and then attacking when you can. Once you beat him, you get the Superior Bow and the Wolf’s Howl sword as loot. After defeating him, the Grail appears, and you complete the ritual.

Avalon, after your choice

This ending highlights how the South, led by One-Eye and Captain Breandan, finally enjoys peace and security, free from Camelot’s influence. The roads open, fields are guarded, and the people feel safe again. Camelot and Cuanacht drift toward instability without strong leadership, and with the giants awakened, the Dal Riata conquer Camelot.

Fearghas rises as Galahad the Loyal, strengthening the South’s independence and forging a new, unified power. Characters like Neante and Yvain disappear mysteriously, while others, such as Maggot and Erfyr, find peace and respect in quieter roles. Cillian’s fate remains uncertain, shadowed by rumours.

How do the endings branch out in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Interaction with Human Arthur (Image via Awaken Realms)

It all starts when you finally meet the broken King Arthur. He’s not the heroic king you expect; he’s tired, broken, and just wants to die quietly as a human. The game gives you a few major options here — you can either respect his wish or ignore it and push to resurrect him. That choice alone is the first big fork.

After this, you get a portal leading you to the final confrontation with key characters Orrin and Caradoc, who want very different things for Avalon’s future. Your interactions here, plus the final decision at the Grail, shape the eight possible endings. The choices boil down to who gets to carry Arthur’s soul or whether the cycle of kingship even continues.

That's all on ending; you should consider Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

