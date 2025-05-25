Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All difficulty settings explored

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a dark, story-rich open-world RPG with deep mechanics and punishing choices. Whether you're here for the twisted Arthurian lore or the brutal combat, one of your first decisions is choosing the right difficulty setting. This choice can seriously shape your whole experience in Avalon.

Here’s a breakdown of every difficulty mode in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, so you can decide how intense or chill you want your journey to be.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon's difficulty settings explored

All difficulty modes in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Story Mode

This is the most accessible mode available. Combat is extremely forgiving, and enemies pose little to no threat. It's ideal for players who want to experience the game's lore, characters, and world without worrying about dying.

Easy

A step up from Story Mode, Easy offers a smooth ride with reduced enemy damage and slower stamina drain. You’ll face more resistance in combat, but it's manageable even if you're not experienced in role-playing games. This difficulty is great for beginners and players who want to focus more on quests and exploration.

Normal

This is the default experience and a balanced way to enjoy the story and combat. Expect a fair challenge from enemies, resource management, and survival mechanics. This difficulty is ideal for most players who want a bit of everything.

Hard

This one cranks up the heat. Enemies hit harder, resources are tighter, and you’ll need solid strategies to survive at this difficulty. Choose this mode if you're a veteran of RPGs and enjoy the grind and tension that come with a tougher journey.

Survival

In this mode, saving is restricted to specific save zones only. It doesn’t change enemy strength but increases the stakes during exploration and combat. A single mistake can cost you a lot of progress, perfect for players who like suspense.

Hardcore (Permadeath)

This difficulty is the ultimate test. One death and your save file is gone — no second chances. It’s brutal, immersive, and not for the faint of heart. Consider this only if you’re confident in your skills and want a true survival experience.

The best part about Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is that you can adjust your difficulty settings mid-game (except Hardcore). Start where you feel comfortable and tweak things as you go. Avalon is dangerous no matter what, but the right challenge makes it even more rewarding.

