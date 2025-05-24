  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 24, 2025 14:06 GMT
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is available to buy on Steam (Image via Awaken Realms)
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is available to buy on Steam (Image via Awaken Realms)

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is an exciting open-world RPG title developed by Questline and published by Awaken Realms. One query that many gamers, especially RPG fans, have at the moment is which platforms the game is available on. Fortunately, Tainted Grail is available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Unfortunately, it will not be available on the previous generation of consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Since the game is available on Steam and doesn't require an extremely beefy card, it is safe to assume that it will be playable on handheld gaming PCs such as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc., as well.

That said, mentioned below are the required hardware to run Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon on PC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

System requirements to run Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon on PC

You will need 31GB of available space to play Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)
You will need 31GB of available space to play Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

The minimum requriements to run the game requires you to have atleast 12GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 or above, and atleast 31 GB of free space. If your hardware meets these requirements, you will be able to play the game at around 30 FPS at the lowest settings.

Ad

For the best possible experience, you will need 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super or above, and 31+GB of available space. Using these specs, you will be able to achieve 60+FPS at the highest settings.

That said, mentioned below are the exact specifications to run the game:

Minimum System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: i5 8th gen or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB or AMD equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 31 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Low settings, 30 FPS, Full HD, SSD Strongly Recommended
Ad

Recommended System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
  • Processor: i7 13th gen
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: RTX 2070 Super
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 31 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Ultra settings, 60 FPS, Full HD, SSD Strongly Recommended

Also Read: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications