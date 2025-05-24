Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is an exciting open-world RPG title developed by Questline and published by Awaken Realms. One query that many gamers, especially RPG fans, have at the moment is which platforms the game is available on. Fortunately, Tainted Grail is available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.
Unfortunately, it will not be available on the previous generation of consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Since the game is available on Steam and doesn't require an extremely beefy card, it is safe to assume that it will be playable on handheld gaming PCs such as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc., as well.
That said, mentioned below are the required hardware to run Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon on PC.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
System requirements to run Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon on PC
The minimum requriements to run the game requires you to have atleast 12GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 or above, and atleast 31 GB of free space. If your hardware meets these requirements, you will be able to play the game at around 30 FPS at the lowest settings.
For the best possible experience, you will need 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super or above, and 31+GB of available space. Using these specs, you will be able to achieve 60+FPS at the highest settings.
That said, mentioned below are the exact specifications to run the game:
Minimum System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: i5 8th gen or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB or AMD equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 31 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Low settings, 30 FPS, Full HD, SSD Strongly Recommended
Recommended System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
- Processor: i7 13th gen
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2070 Super
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 31 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Ultra settings, 60 FPS, Full HD, SSD Strongly Recommended
Also Read: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.