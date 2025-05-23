In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, you must choose between the classes (Archetypes) right at the start during a conversation in your prison cell. The guard asks, “What were you doing in the forest?” — your answer defines your Archetype, which directly grants specific stat boosts and determines your early playstyle.
Choose wisely, as each response leads to a second choice, allowing you to refine your build further. Here’s an overview of all the classes (Archetypes) and their offerings in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.
Note: This guide is a work in progress, and more information will be added on Archetypes in the future.
All classes (Archetypes) in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Quick mechanics note
- Each stat begins at 10.
- Choosing an answer adds bonuses on top of this base.
- Total bonuses = initial + subclass answer.
- You can also refuse to answer both questions to play as Classless, which gives no bonuses.
Warrior
Initial answer:
“I was on my way to enlist in the army.”
Base stat bonuses:
- +3 Blocking
- Two-Handed +3
- +3 Heavy Armor
- +3 One-Handed
- +3 Athletics
Follow-up answer options (subclasses):
1) Infantry
- +6 One-Handed
- +3 Blocking
- +3 Heavy Armor
2) Archers - Warrior Variant
- +6 Archery
- +3 Medium Armor
- +3 One-Handed
3) Battlemage
- +6 Magic
- +3 Heavy Armor
- +3 One-Handed
- Starts with the spell: Burning Ember
4) Healer
- +6 Alchemy
- +3 Magic
- +3 Light Armor
- Starts with the spell: Blood Transfusion
Archer
Initial answer:
“I was hunting.”
Base stat bonuses:
- +3 Archery
- +3 Medium Armor
- +3 Sneak
- +3 Athletics
- +3 Evasion
Follow-up answer options (subclasses):
1) I... use the fur to make clothes
- +9 Handcrafting
- +3 Archery
2) People say I'm a pretty good cook
- +9 Cooking
- +3 Athletics
3) I collect rare materials — for alchemy
- +3 Athletics
- +9 Alchemy
Mage
Initial answer:
“I was seeking an ancient site of worship.”
Base stat bonuses:
- +6 Magic
- +3 Alchemy
- +3 One-Handed
- +3 Light Armor
Follow-up answer options (subclasses):
1) Yes. I study healing magic
- +9 Alchemy
- +3 Cooking
- Starts with the spell: Blood Transfusion
2) No. I’d rather burn that tree down
- +6 Light Armor
- +3 Magic
- +3 Athletics
- Starts with the spell: Burning Ember
Rogue
Initial answer:
“I was avoiding the city guards. Trying to sell some… goods.”
Base stat bonuses:
- +3 One-Handed
- +3 Archery
- +3 Light Armor
- +3 Sneak
- +3 Agility
Follow-up answer options (subclasses):
1) Give me a bow and you’ll see for yourself
- +6 Archery
- +6 Evasion
2) I prefer to avoid fighting… when I can
- +6 Sneak
- +6 Theft
- Starts with the ability: Lockpick
Classless in Archetypes
Pick: Stay Silent (twice)
If you ignore the guard both times, you become Classless in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. No bonuses, no subclass, and every stat starts at 10, which is the minimum across the board. This is for players who want full control over their build from the ground up, even if it means starting at a disadvantage. There’s no early power spike here, but the trade-off is complete freedom to develop however you want.
Each class in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon gives you a direction, whether it’s spellcasting, sneaking, crafting, or just smashing enemies with a sword. And every starting ability (like Burning Ember, Blood Transfusion, or Lockpick) can shift how you survive the early game.
That's all for now on classes (Archetypes) in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
