Last of Us fans should definitely try this upcoming post-apocalyptic game

If you're someone who continues to think about The Last of Us long after putting the controller down, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check might be your next obsession. The game released a free demo on Steam, and it's already turning heads. The game is more grounded, emphasizes decision-making, and offers an experience that will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered what it is like to run a FEDRA checkpoint.

Let's look more into it.

What makes Quarantine Zone: The Last Check worth checking out

Unlike most zombie games that throw you straight into combat, this one pulls you into the role of someone trying to hold the line when society's already broken. You're not out to save the world — you're just trying to keep the outpost from falling apart.

You play as the last line of defense

You’re stationed at a critical blockade, filtering people: infected, healthy, suspicious — and every decision you make can change everything. Some refugees may be sick, others might be hiding something, and some could just be scared. You inspect documents, scan individuals, ask questions, and then decide: do they go through, get quarantined, or do you eliminate the risk (You can use weapons).

Papers, Please meets zombie outbreak

This isn't just about pointing fingers and guessing. Over time, the pressure builds and your checkpoint expands. You’re managing upgrades, handling the growing threat outside your gates, and watching morale drop inside them. It's a game about control — and how fast you can lose it.

Why it feels like The Last of Us — but from the other side

The Last of Us showed us what FEDRA’s world looked like from the outside — run-down cities, broken systems, brutal rules. But Quarantine Zone: The Last Check allows you to see it from the inside. You're the one making those calls, under pressure, with little sleep and even less time.

This isn’t a heroic journey like Joel and Ellie’s. This is what it feels like when survival depends on not screwing up. If you ever wanted to understand how FEDRA lost control in The Last of Us, this gives you that look, in real-time, choice by choice.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is already getting massive attention before launch

In less than a week, the game garnered over 650,000 wishlists and 250 million views across social media. It is already sitting at the 45th spot on the list of most wishlisted games on Steam, and the demo is barely a day old. For a debut project from Brigada Games, that’s a massive win.

The demo is live now on Steam

The Quarantine Zone: The Last Check demo is already out as of May 22, 2025. You can hop onto Steam right now and test it out for free. It offers a solid preview of how the game plays, the decisions feel, and whether it hits the kind of grounded tone you’re into.

The full version is expected to launch in September 2025, but this early taste already shows it has serious potential.

