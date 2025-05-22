How to play Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo is finally out today, May 22, 2025. Your job here is to inspect survivors who want to cross the border. Every person could be infected, and each decision you make changes what occurs next. It’s a serious inspection game with no room for error.

Here is a quick guide on playing the game's Demo.

How to install Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo on PC

Hover your mouse to install the Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo (Image via Steam)

To start playing, go to the Steam store and look for the Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo. Scroll down and click "Install Demo." You must have the Steam desktop application already installed to download and play it.

If you already have Steam, just select "Install Demo" and launch the game.

If not, first install Steam, then go back to the game page and click the demo install button.

What you do in the game – main gameplay

You’re stationed at a military checkpoint in the game. People come to you looking for safety. You must check them for infection using different tools. Every person is a risk.

Tools you will use

You have a limited number of tools and supplies, such as a UV flashlight, thermometer, and manual scanner. Use them wisely, as you don’t receive unlimited test kits. Therefore, you must decide who is worth checking and which person you are willing to take a risk on.

Making the call – who gets through

You must decide what to do with every person in line. You have three choices based on your inspection:

Admit

Quarantine

Liquidate

One wrong call can mess up the entire checkpoint. Let an infected in, and your defenses won’t hold for long. Kill the wrong person, and you lose trust or waste resources.

System requirements

Ensure your system meets these specs:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5 10400F

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended

OS: Windows 11

CPU: Intel i7 10700F

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: RTX 3060

DirectX: Version 12

That's all about Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo.

