Is Game of Thrones Kingsroad available on PS5?

Game of Thrones Kingsroad caught a lot of attention when it was shown at The Game Awards 2024. With HBO’s cast in place and a gritty new take set during Season 4 of the show, fans expected big things. But the big question remains: can you play Kingsroad on PS5?

No, Game of Thrones Kingsroad is not available on PS5. Let's explore it further.

Game of Thrones Kingsroad is available for mobile and PC only not PS5

The game is officially available on iOS, Android, and PC. There’s no version for PlayStation 5 or Xbox planned. The beta test ran from January 16 to January 22, 2025, and received mixed reviews. However, it was clear from the start that this title is designed as a mobile and PC experience, not a console one.

The trailer shown at The Game Awards looked impressive. With the HBO cast like Kit Harington (Jon Snow) lending their voices and the graphics appearing polished, many assumed this would be a full console release. However, despite the high-quality trailer, the game is only coming to mobile devices and PC. No PlayStation 5 version has been announced or hinted at.

Why not having it on PS5 feels like a missed opportunity

There’s a market for a good Game of Thrones RPG on consoles. Past games like the 2012 Game of Thrones RPG or the Telltale version haven’t fully satisfied fans, and some titles like Reigns: Game of Thrones never reached PlayStation. Kingsroad could have filled that gap, but as a mobile-first game, it’s missing out on reaching console players.

If you were hoping to play Game of Thrones Kingsroad on PS5, that’s not possible at the moment. There’s always a chance it could come later, but nothing has been confirmed by the developers, as of this writing.

