Game of Thrones Kingsroad is an open-world action-adventure RPG set to launch in 2025. It features a campaign that takes place during the prominent HBO show's story. Since the game is set in the iconic settlement of Westeros, there will be much to explore, many characters to encounter, and some brutal fights along the way. But the game doesn’t hold your hand.

Ad

Here are seven beginner tips to help you survive and improve during your quest in Game of Thrones Kingsroad.

Note: This article represents the writer's opinions and views.

Listing the best beginner tips for Game of Thrones Kingsroad

1) Pick your class

Jon Snow and co in Game of Thrones Kingsroad (Image via Netmarble)

Right from the start, you have three paths: Knight, Sellsword, and Assassin. The Knight is the safest pick if you like taking damage and holding the line. If you want something more balanced that can switch between melee and ranged, go with the Sellsword. But if you prefer to move fast and hit harder in short bursts, the Assassin is where it’s at.

Ad

Trending

The way you fight, upgrade skills, and handle certain bosses depends on this first choice, so make a selection based on how you want to play, not just the armor style.

Read also: Game of Thrones Kingsroad will offer special rewards to early access players

2) Don’t rely on auto-battle when it counts

Don’t spam everything – save energy for abilities when you're outnumbered or low on HP (Image via Netmarble)

Auto-battle might be tempting, but in Game of Thrones Kingsroad, especially during boss fights and mob-heavy quests, it's a fast track to losing. You’ll need to weave in light and heavy attacks, time your dodges and blocks, and burst out your skill attacks when your energy hits peak. Most enemies will telegraph big attacks. Spot the signs and dodge or block.

Ad

Your reflexes matter here more than some gear buff early on.

3) Grab your horse early or enjoy the walk

Your horse is your best friend (Image via Netmarble)

Westeros is massive. Thus, walking everywhere is a time sink. The good news is you can score a horse early through story progression, quest rewards, or straight-up buy one using gold or real money. The worst case, however, is that you might have to get your hands dirty and loot.

Ad

Once you’ve got a horse, it becomes your fast travel option – you’ll thank yourself every time you avoid trekking across snowy wastelands or ruined towns on foot.

4) Use crowd control like a pro

Charge with caution (Image via Netmarble)

You’ll often find yourself swarmed by groups of enemies, especially in ambush zones or during dungeon runs. Don’t just charge in mindlessly. Instead, rely on Crowd Control (CC) skills, which can stun, knock down, or slow enemies. A well-timed CC allows you to control fights, stop chain attacks, and prevent bosses from charging up those massive AoEs.

Ad

5) Side quests aren’t side-tracked, they’re the real XP banks

Side quests are great for XP (Image via Netmarble)

While the main storyline is packed with political drama and revenge arcs, avoid ignoring side quests. They offer XP boosts, gold, and crucial early gear. Talk to NPCs and explore every corner of the map. Doing so often unlocks hidden story elements, earns you better rewards, and increases your power level faster.

Ad

And no, they’re not merely fetch quests. Some side missions provide powerful early-game items that you’ll continue to use hours later.

6) Don’t burn your gold on junk, gear upgrades first, always

A still from Game of Thrones Kingsroad (Image via Netmarble)

Gold isn’t infinite, especially early on. You’ll earn it from mob kills, completed quests, and loot chests – but it disappears quickly. Skip unnecessary consumables. Prioritize upgrades: weapons, armor, and skill enhancements. The stronger your gear, the better your chances of surviving those late Chapter missions and PvP Arena.

Ad

7) Online co-op changes everything

Enjoy online co-op (Image via Netmarble)

The solo story is fine, but the real fun of Game of Thrones Kingsroad kicks in with the four-player online co-op. Link up with other lords and complete those higher-tier missions that are tough to tackle solo. The loot drop rate is better, too – and yes, exclusive items are locked behind group raids.

Check out: Is Game of Thrones Kingsroad an open-world title?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.