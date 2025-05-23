Will Quarantine Zone: The Last Check be available on Xbox Game Pass? 

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check has been all the rage recently. The player becomes the sole judge, jury, and at times, the executioner of the survivors (who are infected) that pass through the checkpoint. Your job is simple: use the tools at your disposal to asses if the survivor is infected or not and whether they should be allowed into your base.

Those found free of the virus can proceed to safety, while those infected will be liquidated without hesitation. The choices you make affect the base and your overall progress.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is unavailable on Xbox Game Pass. Nothing on the developer's (Brigada Games) website states otherwise.

As of now, the Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Demo is only available via Steam. It is free to play, and the demo includes the first seven in-game days. Furthermore, it can be replayed with no limit on the total time spent in the game.

When could Quarantine Zone: The Last Check arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

We could see Quarantine Zone: The Last Check come to Xbox Game Pass once it releases in September 2025. It all depends on Brigada Games and if the developer wants to add the title to the Xbox Game Pass roster. It also depends on whether Microsoft sees value in adding it to the list. It's a two-way street, and it's far too soon for either party to walk it.

Furthermore, since the game is listed on Steam, they may not want or be able to list it elsewhere, depending on what deal they have in place.

That being said, if the game is indeed being planned to be listed on Xbox Game Pass, we should come to know about it soon enough. With May coming to an end, there is a three-month window before the game's release is to be listed. If things come to fruition, we'll have information in the next 90 days or sooner.

That is everything we know for the time being. As mentioned, you can try out the demo and experience the game for yourself. It will give you a good idea of what to expect from the finished product when it is released later this year. As always, the developers are bound to share information regarding developments when something new is added to the game.

