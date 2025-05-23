Is Quarantine Zone: The Last Check available on PlayStation 5?

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is an immersive simulation video game, where you, the player, must check for infection at a checkpoint. Using the tools at your disposal, you must check for infected players and ensure only healthy survivors enter your base, or else there will be consequences.

Ad

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check's demo is available to play via Steam, and it'll give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the final version of the product. Since the game has been rather hyped up lately, you may wonder if it's available on other platforms. Sadly, it is not.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is not on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Game Pass. You can only play it on PC via Steam for the time being.

Ad

Trending

Could Quarantine Zone: The Last Check arrive on PlayStation 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given the game's nature, it seems like a good title for PlayStation 5. It could be played using a controller, and since it's a simulation mixed in with strategy and base management, there is an audience for it as well. Considering that more complex games like Sid Meier's Civilization VI is on PlayStation, this would fit in well. However, currently, the game is only available on PC via Steam.

That being said, with the game slated to be released in September 2025, if there are plans for it to be added to the PlayStation, information will be provided by the developers. In most instances, if the game is not added immediately, it could be added later. This is due to several reasons, technical aspects being one of the major ones.

Ad

Since certain aspects of programming must be altered for the PS, the developers may not want to go down that route. If they do, it may not be at the moment. Nevertheless, chances are always there for Quarantine Zone: The Last Check to be ported to PlayStation in the future, given the overwhelming positive reception the game has received

That's about all we know about Quarantine Zone: The Last Check being on PlayStation 5. If the situation changes, the developers will provide an update. For the time being, the only way to play the game is on PC via Steam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.