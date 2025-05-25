Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All endings explained

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon has eight different endings, each completely changing how your journey wraps up. The story builds up to one final choice — one that isn’t judged, explained, or even hinted at. Once you meet Human King Arthur and reach the chalice, it’s all on you.

This guide breaks down all eight endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

What are all the endings, and what happens in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

The final meeting with Human King Arthur

Human King Arthur in endings for Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

You’ll find Human King Arthur sitting quietly, fishing. He tells you not to come close. He knows you’re carrying what’s left of him and makes it clear: he wants to be done. No more war, no more kingdom — just peace. He offers you his soul and says you can do whatever you want with it. He doesn’t care if you side with Orin, Caradoc, or no one. He’s just done.

After the talk, head to the right. There’s a portal, which you must step into. You’ll now find Orin waiting outside the broken castle. He wants your help to bring Arthur back whole again and begs you to consider it. Head inside, talk to Caradoc, then go past him and take a left. You’ll meet Arthur one last time, and he’ll again ask you to let him go. From here, head to the Grail for endings. Press E to interact. It won’t guide or stop you. It just lets you choose.

These are the eight endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

I want to follow Orrin (Resurrecting Arthur)

If you choose to follow Orrin and bring Arthur back, Arthur gets resurrected even though he clearly didn’t want to. Caradoc immediately flips out, draws his bow, and duels you. This fight’s simple if you jump-dodge his ranged shots. Once he’s down, grab his Superior Bow and Wolf's Howl sword.

After the fight, the ritual completes, and Arthur returns, fully whole. You vanish from the story, and the new world moves on with him in charge. Camelot is back — but different. Arthur rules again, and the South gains strength under One-Eye and Breandan. Trade flows, roads are safe, and people thrive. Meanwhile, Cuanacht falters without clear leadership, and the Dal Riata take Camelot with the help of awakened giants. Avalon becomes tribal, political lines shift, and Fearghas becomes the new Galahad.

Neante’s fate is unknown. Maggot stays behind and ends up founding a new druidic tradition. Erfyr leaves quietly. Cillian disappears — probably not a surprise to anyone.

I want to follow Caradoc (Kill Arthur)

Opting to kill Arthur aligns with Caradoc's belief that the cycle must end. Arthur thanks you and urges you to win the ensuing fight. Defeating him allows you to complete the ritual, effectively ending the cycle. This choice leads to a future without a king, where the throne remains empty.

The kingdom enters a state of uncertainty, lacking clear direction or leadership; however, this oppressive cycle is broken in one of the endings.

I want to take the Soul for myself (keeping King Arthur’s soul)

Choosing to keep Arthur’s soul means you take on his power directly. Arthur gives you his essence without resistance and tells you to learn from his mistakes. You become a ruler, but under your terms. Avalon changes, not as Arthur’s kingdom but as yours.

The game leaves this open-ended — your reign may be just or harsh, wise or reckless. This is one of the endings that gives you control but no clear judgment on your rule.

I want to give the soul to somebody else....

The grail directs you to the endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

When you choose this option for endings to give away Arthur’s soul rather than keeping it or using it yourself, you are met with a final set of five decisions, each representing a different future for Avalon. These decisions begin after Arthur’s final words and a choice prompt.

Arthur appears and, with quiet acceptance, says:

“If this is what you want, then so be it. Take the soul, my friend. And I hope you're sure of the person you want to put this burden to.”

You're then prompted with a confirmation to Execute him (press E) — the ritual proceeds, and Arthur’s essence is drawn into the Grail. The narration begins the same way, regardless of who you choose:

“You gave the soul to another, not to escape its weight, but because you believed they could carry it. One person chosen by you to bear the burden and to shape what comes next. Whatever future rises from their rule will bear your seal. For it was your will that set it in motion. Without the power of Arthur to sustain you, your body fell back into the endless rot of the red death. With only a few weeks of life remaining, you withdrew into isolation. Finding a quiet place from which to watch the kingdom you had helped forge anew.”

After this, the Grail presents different endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon depending on your chosen successor:

1) Breandan

You give the soul to Captain Breandan. Under his rule, Avalon becomes a land focused on independence, trade, and laws that don’t rely on religion. While this brings prosperity and modernization, it also weakens the kingdom’s moral and spiritual roots. Progress comes, but at the cost of faith and tradition, and ambition begins to grow unchecked.

2) Erfyr

The soul goes to Erfyr, the blacksmith, who establishes a system where no single person rules and everyone works as equals. The surface looks fair, and people have more control over their lives. But the old elites don’t vanish. They adapt and continue to pull strings behind the scenes, hiding their influence while pretending the system has changed in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

3) Yvain

You choose Lord Yvain, a descendant of Palamedes. He has noble blood but lacks strength as a leader. The people quickly lose confidence in him, and when he eventually falls, there’s little sorrow. His death marks the beginning of chaos, as Avalon is left without clear direction, and the power vacuum sparks unrest.

4) One-Eye

Giving the soul to One-Eye leads to the dissolution of the Round Table. He unites Avalon under the tribal laws of the Dal Riata. This is a huge shift. For the tribes, it’s long-awaited recognition and justice. But for Camelot and the capital, it’s a difficult transition. Order is restored, but the cost is cultural tension and disruption.

5) Gerf’Hanr

Choosing Gerf’Hanr in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon shifts the heart of the kingdom to the Mathair Mines. He rules using Dal Riata principles and tries to unify Avalon through these roots. While many support the move and embrace the new power center, Camelot resists. The city struggles to accept its reduced influence, and tension simmers between the old and the new capitals.

That's all on the endings of Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

