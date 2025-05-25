Is Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon available on Xbox Game Pass?

If you're into dark fantasy RPGs, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a must-try. But you’re probably wondering whether this Arthurian-inspired adventure is on Xbox Game Pass. With its gritty storytelling, mutated creatures, and survival-driven world, it definitely feels like the kind of title that would sit well on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Unfortunately, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is not available on Xbox Game Pass. While it launched on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC (via Steam), there’s no official confirmation from Questline (the developer) or Microsoft about its Game Pass release.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon overview

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is an open-world, first-person action RPG set in a haunting reimagining of Arthurian legend. You start as a prisoner escaping an asylum in a twisted version of Avalon, a land consumed by the Red Death and an eerie force called the Wyrdness.

The game features exploration gameplay, melee and ranged combat, decision-based quests, and an immersive world where survival depends on your choices. Since launching Version 1.0, the developers have confirmed that new patches, performance updates (including Steam Deck improvements), and modding tools are on the way, making this a good time to jump in.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is available on current-gen consoles and PC, but you won’t find it on Xbox Game Pass yet. The game could arrive on the service later as Game Pass frequently adds RPGs like this, especially indie titles that complete their Early Access journey.

