Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a tough game even during the early hours. Since players cannot always rely on consumables or food, having a decent way to regain HP from a target is key. Note that if players picked the Healer subclass when answering the guard's questions at the start, they will have this spell from the get-go.

Those who did not will need to track it down, as it is located in the starting Island Asylum set-piece. While there is a bit of effort involved, it is worth exploring the area to find this spell in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find the Blood Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Equip it on the Inventory screen to be able to use the spell (Image via Awaken Realms)

The spell can be found sitting near the Red Priest altar, which lies after the room with the undead first encountered at the start of the game, shortly after breaking out of the cell. Sadly, there is a grate blocking the way, so players must find another way in. Ahead of this area is the laboratory, which requires the Laboratory Key.

This is easy to find as it is lying on a corpse in the elevated passageway (with the gratings on both sides) adjacent to this door. Head through, deal with the Red Priest enemies, and enter a room with Brother Sirius inside a cell. The room next to this one has the altar. Players can pick up a bunch of prayer notes as well as this spell from the table in front of it.

Blood Transfusion is the earliest offensive healing spell players will obtain in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Similar to melee attacks, spells in this game also have Light and Heavy variants. Here is a rundown of what this spell does:

Light Cast (Projectile): Shoots a projectile that applies Bleed. Does 3-4 Damage at 5 Mana Cost.

Shoots a projectile that applies Bleed. Does 3-4 Damage at 5 Mana Cost. Heavy Cast (Channeled): Continuously drains health from the target, healing you instead. Heals 2 Health/s at 7 Mana Cost.

These are base values, so a magic build will have lower penalties and greater effects and damage when casting. Note that players who beeline to the exit will miss out on this spell. Thankfully, there is an alternate way to get it in the game if players did not know about it.

This requires progressing past the prologue and landing on the Horns of the South map. Here, track down the Blood Lake area, which is hard to miss, thanks to its crimson red body of liquid. There is a statue in the middle of it, and praying to it will net players the Blood Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

