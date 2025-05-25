Battlefront 2 hits all time high player count on Steam, why the sudden surge?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is experiencing a remarkable resurgence in popularity. On May 25, 2025, it achieved an all-time high concurrent player count on Steam, nearly eight years after its initial release back in 2017. This sudden spike has made the title one of the hottest topics in the community, and many players are wondering what caused it to blow up in 2025.

On that note, this article will explore the possible reasons behind the sudden popularity of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Why is Star Wars Battlefront 2 exploding on Steam right now?

On May 25, 2025, the game peaked at over 17,000 players on Steam. Additionally, it has started climbing numbers on PlayStation 5, according to PS Time Tracker, a reliable third-party statistics website. There could be numerous reasons behind this sudden spike.

Fans are demanding Battlefront 3

For quite a while, the community has been demanding Star Wars Battlefront 3. Players have launched a viral “Spread the Word” trend on social media platforms, where they share in-game screenshots of the previous title and fan-made Battlefront 3 concept art. This has made many new fans curious about the existing Star Wars games.

Massive discounts during Star Wars Day

One of the primary reasons behind the increase in players is the significant discount offered during the Star Wars Day sale. From April 29, 2025, to May 15, 2025, Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition was available at an 80% discount on Steam, and similar discounts were also given on platforms like Epic Games and GOG. These promotions made the game more accessible to a broader audience.

Fixes in some of the biggest issues

The PC version of the game had been plagued by cheating issues, particularly in large-scale 40-player modes. However, recent player reports indicate that EA has implemented server-side fixes to address these problems, and the gameplay experience has significantly improved in recent months.

Renewed interest in the Star Wars franchise

2025 has been a massive year for the franchise. From the re-release of Revenge of the Sith, which performed well in the cinemas, to a Star Wars-themed Fortnite season that attracted millions of new fans, and even the success of the new Andor series, these attempts have made a lot of people curious to know more about the Star Wars universe. These events happened when Battlefront 2 was available at a massively discounted price.

In summary, a combination of strategic discounts, technical improvements, and a revived interest in the Star Wars universe led to the sudden popularity of the game. With the ongoing trend demanding a new title, the player count is not expected to decline anytime soon.

