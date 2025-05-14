Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes: New skins, weapons, and more

The Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes are looking quite promising. The developers had already revealed the official dates for every major update before this Star Wars-themed season began. The community has been responding positively so far, as the season, despite being short and spanning only 35 days, is packed with a wealth of content.

That said, players can expect a lot of additional content from the upcoming update as well. On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes

Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes shed light on new weapons

Wookiee Bowcaster and CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Two powerful Star Wars weapons are joining the loot pool in this update. The first is the Wookie Bowcaster, returning from FN's Chapter 5 Season 2. The second is the brand-new CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster. While we don’t know the exact statistics yet, the CA-87 is expected to be a shotgun.

There are also rumors that other weapons might return to the game, or probably in the later updates.

Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes reveal Grievous skin quests

General Grevious skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

With the v35.10 update, the Grevious Rewards tab in the Battle Pass will now be unlocked. Players will get a new set of challenges to complete in the game, which will let them unlock the General Grievous skin. The exact number and type of quests are not known yet.

Darth Jar Jar and other skins revealed in Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update) early patch notes

Darth Jar Jar's first official look in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Darth Jar Jar skin was officially revealed in the blog right before the season release. However, it was not released at launch, and fans were eagerly waiting for it to arrive. Finally, it looks like the skin will be added with the v35.10 update.

On top of that, many Icon Series Emotes and the Walking Dead collaboration for Fortnite Creative will be added as well.

Additionally, leaks suggest that the Secret XP shops will be unlocked. More Star Wars-themed cosmetics could also arrive in the game, but that is not confirmed either.

That’s all we know so far about Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle (v35.10 update), which is set to release on May 15, 2025. Players should keep their eyes on the game's official channels for more information.

