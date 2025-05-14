According to recent Fortnite leaks, the return to iOS in the US market seems closer than ever. The game has already been submitted for App Store review, but it has now been nearly four days without approval. In the meantime, leakers have revealed a full list of supported iPhone and iPad models that are expected to run it, including those compatible with higher frame rates.
With Epic Games preparing for a major launch on Apple devices after years of absence, many fans would be eager to know if they will be able to play or not. On that note, here are all the iPhones and iPads that have been supported according to the recent Fortnite leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
List of supported Apple devices, according to new Fortnite leaks
The leaked list of compatible devices comes from @FNMNews on X, a reliable source for sharing Fortnite mobile-related information. According to the post, the device must have at least 4GB RAM. For now, the minimum iOS version is not known; however, iPadOS 18 or above might be required for iPads.
Considering this, here is the full list of devices that might be able to run Fortnite on iPhone and iPad:
Supported iPhones
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
Supported iPads
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (5th generation)
- iPad Air (6th generation)
- iPad Air (7th generation)
- iPad Mini (6th generation)
- iPad Mini (7th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (1st generation)
Additionally, the Fortnite leak suggests the following devices will be able to run the game at 120 FPS:
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and newer)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and newer)
In a reply, @FNMNews also clarified that iPad Pro 10.5 might not be supported due to potential iPadOS version mismatch and chip limitations.
That's everything we know about the supported Apple devices for Fortnite Mobile so far. Now, all eyes are on the App Store review process and when the game will finally become available again in the US market.
