Is Fortnite back on iPhone?

The Fortnite on iPhone story has been complicated for years. Ever since the ongoing legal feud between Apple and Epic Games kicked off back in 2020, iOS users around the world have been struggling to play Fortnite. The game was removed from the App Store for violating Apple's policies. Now, it finally looks like the dust is starting to settle. Fortnite is officially back on iPhones in the EU region for now. Other regions still don't have a confirmed date of return, but the release is closer than ever.

On that note, here’s when we can expect the game to return on iPhone globally, and the alternative ways to play it for now.

What is the Epic Games and Apple legal feud?

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The fight between Epic Games and Apple began in August 2020 when Epic introduced its in-app payment system in Fortnite to bypass Apple's 30% cut. Apple responded by removing the game from the App Store, triggering a lawsuit that stretched over several years.

Key timeline

While so many events happened between 2020 to 2025, here are some of the key highlights that will give you a good idea about the whole situation:

August 2020: Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store as Epic Games introduced its own payment system to avoid fees. Epic Games files a lawsuit almost immediately.

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store as Epic Games introduced its own payment system to avoid fees. Epic Games files a lawsuit almost immediately. 2020 - Present: Players who didn’t uninstall the game could continue playing up to Chapter 2, Season 3.

Players who didn’t uninstall the game could continue playing up to Chapter 2, Season 3. 2021 - 2023: Legal battle continues, with appeals on both sides.

Legal battle continues, with appeals on both sides. January 2024: The US Supreme Court declines to hear appeals from both sides.

The US Supreme Court declines to hear appeals from both sides. March 2024: Apple permits third-party stores on iOS in the EU to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

Apple permits third-party stores on iOS in the EU to comply with the Digital Markets Act. August 2024: Fortnite officially returns on iPhone only in the EU via the Epic Games Store. The legal battle for the game's return to the US market resurfaces.

Fortnite officially returns on iPhone only in the EU via the Epic Games Store. The legal battle for the game's return to the US market resurfaces. April 2025: Apple is found in willful violation of the injunction, citing the company's fee on external purchases as non-compliant.

Apple is found in willful violation of the injunction, citing the company's fee on external purchases as non-compliant. May 2025: Apple appeals the contempt ruling, seeking to pause the changes to its App Store policies.

Thus, despite getting a green light in April 2025 to officially re-release the game on the Epic Games Store, it is taking longer than expected due to legal complications. However, the CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, has assured that the game will be released sometime in May 2025 for the US player base. Epic Games also aims to launch the game worldwide for all iOS users, but exact dates have not been confirmed.

Alternative ways to play Fortnite on iPhone

While the app isn’t back on the App Store globally yet, there are free and legal ways to play Fortnite on iPhone in various countries:

1) Xbox Cloud Gaming (Free)

Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you play games directly through your browser on an iPhone without downloading anything. It is currently available in 28 countries:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

You don't need a Game Pass subscription to use this service. Here's how to sign up for free:

Visit Xbox Cloud Gaming website on your browser.

Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Search and launch Fortnite.

2) Amazon Luna (Free with Amazon Prime)

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service that allows Prime members to play games on iPhones via Safari. If you don't have Amazon Prime, you can subscribe to Luna+. It is currently available in 14 countries:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Austria

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Portugal

Luxembourg

Here's a step-by-step guide to using Amazon Luna:

Visit the Amazon Luna Fortnite page.

Sign in to your account and click on Play.

Link your Epic Games account and proceed.

Both of these options work smoothly and do not require any installations.

