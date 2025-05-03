7 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, ranked

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is live, and the community is loving it so far. With numerous new skins, locations, and weapons, the fans are in for a treat. A lot of players will also be looking to unlock the new Victory Umbrella to flex it in the lobby. However, securing a victory isn't that easy these days. You've got to follow the right strategies, and find a few good landing spots for things to go your way.

On that note, here are the best landing spots on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 map.

Note: This list is subjective and solely represents the writer's opinion.

The best landing spots of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

The new season features 18 named locations and over 50 landmarks. Not only this, but the loot spawns have been slightly changed, including an unexpected adjustment in the Ammo Boxes.

7) Sakura Stadium

Sakura Stadium in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Located to the west of Shiny Shafts, Sakura Stadium is quite a peaceful place to land. While the loot here isn’t much, it is a safe drop as barely anyone lands in this area. What makes it even better is that other points of interest, like the Imperial Outpost and Outlaw Oasis, are very close. These areas can be explored next for more loot. Having a quiet early game with decent gear can be a strong start.

6) Splitting Pins

Splitting Pins in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Found at the very southern edge of the map, just below Canyon Crossing, Splitting Pins is a small landmark packed with loot. Surprisingly, it features a reboot van, a few cars, and even a zipline, making it easy to rotate out of the area after looting. It’s an underrated spot where you can gear up safely.

5) Outpost Enclave

Outpost Enclave in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Outpost Enclave is a new addition this season and is already proving to be a solid landing spot. It has numerous chests and floor loot, enough to equip a full squad. If you want to avoid early fights, you can land at the edges and still find a good amount of weapons and heals. Vehicles are scattered around the area, making it easy to rotate or escape danger.

4) Placid Paddies

Placid Paddies in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Placid Paddies is a small landmark located just above Resistance Base and Flooded Frogs. Despite its size, the area has a surprising number of chests, and almost nobody lands there. There are several cars parked at the entrance, giving you a quick rotation option. Moreover, you can find multiple landmarks nearby to check out next, making Placid a great starting point for those playing it safe.

3) Yacht Stop

Yacht Stop in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

One of the northernmost landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, Yacht Stop, features several fishing spots, chests, and plenty of ground loot. When it comes to movement, the area has multiple cars, ziplines, and even a Launchpad. Additionally, the First Order Outpost is just a few hundreds metre to the South.

2) Seaport City

Seaport City in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Seaport City stands out for its incredible amount of ground loot and chests. Whether you’re looking for shields, weapons, or vehicles, you’ll find almost everything here. Interestingly, it's still not as contested as locations like Vader Samurai's Solitude, making it an ideal place to land.

1) Pumpin' Pipes

Pumpin' Pipes in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Located on the easternmost part of the map near the First Order Outpost, Pumpin' Pipes is probably the best location to land in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. This landmark offers 5-7 chests and tons of ground loot, and it’s quite rare to find other players landing here.

Moreover, it includes a Launchpad and multiple vehicles, so you won't struggle with rotations if the Storm Circle shrinks. This location is also surrounded by smaller loot-rich places and hiding spots, making this a great choice for competitive players.

That concludes the list of the best locations to land in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Do note that the developers have confirmed major weekly updates this season. Considering this, the locations as well as this list are subject to change.

