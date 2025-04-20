All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins revealed

Players finally have a fair idea about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins list, owing to the new trailer. Epic Games has not explicitly mentioned who will be featured, and players won't know the exact character until the end of this season.

However, we can take an educated guess based on the trailer.

Keeping that in mind, some names will be removed, but those will be added later to the game via the Fortnite Item Shop, as is the norm. Here is a complete list of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins.

Note: The characters mentioned in this article have been officially revealed by Epic Games. The article will be updated when Epic Games confirms the final list.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins revealed

Never thought I'd see a Wookie-inspired Cuddle Team Leader (Image via Epic Games)

Based on what we can see in the trailer, of the eight names listed below, seven could be part of the Battle Pass, as is the norm. These were highlighted in the trailer and, as such, have a strong chance of making the cut. Here are the names:

Darth Jar Jar (that, too, before GTA VI)

Captain Phasma

Poe Dameron

Mace Windu

Emperor Palpatine

Custom Mandalorian

First Order Stormtrooper

Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader

Of all the names, two truly stand out, which are: Emperor Palpatine and Mace Windu. They are iconic in the Star Wars franchise. Their final duel didn't go according to plan, with Anakin Skywalker siding with the Sith, which led to the death of Mace Windu. However, players will have the chance to recreate that moment in Fortnite and maybe even change the outcome of the narrative.

“Me-sa going to hurt you-sa” - Darth Jar Jar (Image via Epic Games)

Onto some comedic relief — we got Darth Jar Jar in Fortnite before GTA, and no, this is not satire. What started as a meme could now very well be featured as one of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins. This means that the character is now canon in Fortnite, which opens up possibilities for future Star Wars-inspired storylines with the character.

That is everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins. A clearer picture will emerge as we get close to the start of the new season, which is slated to begin on May 2, 2025.

May the Force be with Loopers.

