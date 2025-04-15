How to get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free

You now stand the chance to get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free. There are no strings attached, no hidden costs, and it's not related to redeeming V-Bucks for cosmetics like the Eternal Razorwing (Pickaxe). The only thing you have to do to get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free is to play the game when you find the time.

What's more is that in addition to the Vanguard Zadie Outfit, you can also obtain Zadie’s Blade Pickaxe and Zadie’s Blade Back Bling absolutely free as well. That being said, and without wasting any time, here's what you need to do to get the three aforementioned cosmetics items in Fortnite for free.

Earn 50 Account Levels to get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free

To get hold of the Outfit, all you have to do is earn a total of 50 Account Levels by June 7, 2025, at 9 AM ET (a day before the start of Chapter 6 Season 4). Starting today, April 15, 2025, you have 53 days to redeem this freebie. At present, it is unknown if it will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

You can divide the task over the course of two separate seasons — Chapter 6 Season 2 (current season) and Chapter 6 Season 3 (upcoming Star Wars-themed season). You can also try to earn the Elite Zadie Outfit by participating in the Elite Zadie Reload Cups on April 26 and April 27, 2025. Of course, this will not be easy, but it is a viable option if you're skilled.

Vanguard Zadie Outfit will have emblems as well (Image via Epic Games)

In contrast to needing 50 Account Levels to get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free, the Pickaxe and Back Bling can be earned by securing 15 and 30 Account Levels, respectively. If you play your cards right and utilize PlayTime XP properly across all modes, you could, in theory, earn all the freebies by the end of this week.

You can also try out the new Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) update to earn XP. You get to play on the Chapter 2-inspired map, explore iconic locations, and try out a different loot pool of weapons. Vanguard Zadie Quests will be active from April 15 at 9 AM ET until May 6 at 9 AM ET. You can get additional XP to help gain Account Levels quickly.

Note: The highest rank tier across Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, OG, Ballistic, and Rocket Racing will determine the emblems you unlock for the Vanguard Zadie Outfit.

To recap, you can get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free by earning 50 Account Levels by June 7, 2025. Zadie’s Blade Pickaxe and Zadie’s Blade Back Bling can be unlocked by earning 15 and 30 Account Levels, respectively, by June 7, 2025. The highest rank tier across all modes will determine the emblem(s) you can unlock for the Vanguard Zadie Outfit.

