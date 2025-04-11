Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations that we need after Adventure Time

Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations are a hot topic right now. It all started with Rick and Morty in 2021, and we finally got the crossover with Family Guy in 2023. With Adventure Time next in line to debut in the Metaverse, players may wonder who Epic Games might add soon.

Given the hype surrounding Adventure Time, there's a huge market for Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations. It may not show on the face, but with the Adventure Time teasers having over 200,000 likes combined — just on X — it's easy to see what the community wants.

On that note, the names of Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations mentioned in this article are based on the community's wishlist under a post made by @HYPEX. This doesn't mean that all of them will get added, but it would be nice if Epic Games considers them.

Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations that we need in 2025

Before we proceed, note that not all the names mentioned are fan favorites for everyone. As a 30-something author, I grew up watching a different set of cartoons compared to some readers. As such, this list may not contain any "hip" cartoons you'd want to see in-game.

With that out of the way, let's get started on the list.

Scooby-Doo

I know that I promised to try and justify why each of these Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations would be perfect, or at least suit Fortnite, but there's nothing for me to say here; Scooby-Doo has it all. Four nosy teenagers who like solving mysteries, alongside their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, or just Scooby.

The four characters from the series, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers, would fit seamlessly into the Metaverse.

As for The Mystery Machine, it could be featured in-game as a Car Body. Perhaps Scooby Snacks could also be added as an in-game consumable. With the plethora of villains featured in Scooby-Doo, there would be no shortage of characters for a second or even third collaboration with the franchise.

Ben 10

When it comes to Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations, I don't think Epic Games could get more creative freedom than when incorporating Ben 10 into the Metaverse. The cartoon has everything: A grandpa with a secret past, an ordinary 10-year-old who gains access to advanced alien technology, and the Omnitrix that allows him to turn into aliens on the fly.

I grew up watching an unhealthy amount of Ben 10. Although I don't remember much of it, I frequently hum the theme song. With Fortnite being home to denizens from countless realities, Ben 10 would be the perfect crossover.

Imagine transforming Ben into six different aliens. If Epic Games were to sell this Outfit for 2,500 V-Bucks, many of us would jump at the chance to buy it from the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Simpsons

I got into The Simpsons rather late, sometime around the early 2010s. I was introduced to the show via memes and clips on social media. However, once I watched an episode, I was hooked. Of course, the show delves into various themes, not all of which are suited for children. However, it cannot be denied that The Simpsons is extremely renowned.

Just the main cast of characters (Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Marge) would be more than enough for an amazing crossover. Maggie could also be incorporated, but she's not quite old enough to be in a collaboration, and using her as Back Bling may not sit well with many. Nevertheless, this would be amazing as part of the Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations that Epic Games could consider.

Disenchantment

For the final entry for Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations, my personal favorite would be Disenchantment. There's something about the show that gets you hooked and keeps you there until the end of the episode. From the moment you're introduced to Tiabeanie Mariabeanie de la Rochambeau Grunkwitz, or Bean, for short, you know things are going to be interesting.

Together with Elfo and Luci, who happens to be a 9000-year-old demon, their adventures are wacky and filled to the brim with amusement. Of course, it would be hard to incorporate Elfo and Luci as outfits in-game, but Disenchantment has no shortage of characters whom Epic Games could add to the Metaverse.

That's about it for my list of Fortnite x Cartoon collaborations. There are dozens that many of you would like to see, but Epic Games will eventually choose those that are popular and, most importantly, willing to collaborate.

