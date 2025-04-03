Fortnite leaks suggest another concert is currently in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is seemingly working on another concert. Based on the information obtained, Magnopus, the company that helped with The Kid LAROI and other concerts, is involved in the process. This would suggest that the concert could either be part of Battle Royale/Zero Build or listed in Creative. The latter would allow players to enjoy the concert at their convenience.

The details regarding this development were shared by leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @NotJulesDev. Both individuals are reliable sources who have provided accurate insights in the past. That said, here is more on what we could expect from the upcoming concert.

Note: The information comes from reliable sources but is subject to change. It is best to take things with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming concert; development reportedly started in February 2025

Based on what we know so far, the concert is in development, but there is no release date in sight. We can assume that it has been in the works for over a month, and will likely need more time to wrap up. As such, this could be a concert that is being planned for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, which would be surprising since it's Star Wars-themed.

A more idealistic outlook is that the concert is likely scheduled for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, which will kick off on June 8, 2025. Given that concerts take time to create, especially considering the scale on which Epic Games conducts them, June seems like the most plausible timeline.

Keeping the release timeline aside, we also know that the concert will feature UEFN/Creative devices and props. It will also have its own playlist. Which, again, suggests that players should be able to attend it at their convenience and not have to jump into a game to experience it. It could very well mimic The Kid LAROI concert, which was hosted in Creative back in 2023.

That is about everything we know currently. We could expect more information to be revealed in the coming weeks. Perhaps then we could know who the featured artist is and what the concert could potentially look like. We may also get to see the leaked version of the concert, as files tend to get decrypted at times a bit too early.

