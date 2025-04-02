Fortnite leaks suggest collaboration with Kelloggs in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a collaboration with Kelloggs is seemingly in the works. Oddly enough, this is not the first time that Epic Games has collaborated with a food brand. In the past, many teasers for Chapter 3 Season 4 were based around food being turned into Chrome. A character introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8, known as Fabio Sparklemane, even had his own brand of cereal called Unicorn Flakes.

Ad

The information regarding this potential collaboration was brought to light by leakers @SamLeakss and @Sigh999_. Although this was posted on April 1, 2025, @Sigh999_ states that while the timing for the post is bad, they could only post it now rather than sooner. However, @SamLeakss is a reliable source of information within the community.

Note: Owing to this being a leak that was posted on April 1, 2025, you should take the information with a larger that usual pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at cereal-based collaboration coming soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the details shared, we could potentially see a collaboration with Kelloggs. This might sound rather weird, but this wouldn't be the first time that the brand has collaborated with video games. Back in 2023, Minecraft collaborated with them to bring Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal to fans.

As such, Epic Games could indeed do something similar. Given that a large part of their demographic are children, it makes perfect sense for these brands to collaborate. Of course, there is no telling if this will also include an in-game collaboration of some kind or be limited to cereals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Neither do we have any insight into a potential announcement or release date, nor do we know if players will receive bonus rewards for purchasing the cereal, which they can use and/or redeem in-game. We could expect more information to be revealed later this month, which should give us a better idea of what Epic Games is planning.

In conclusion, it would be funny if we do get a cereal based on Fortnite with Fabio Sparklemane as the face of the brand. It would be a major throwback to Chapter 2 Season 8, and would generate some serious hype around the collaboration.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback