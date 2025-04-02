Fortnite leaks suggest Adventure Time collaboration coming soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the game's long-awaited collaboration with Adventure Time will arrive soon. The show has received acclaim from critics for its originality and worldbuilding. Given the numerous awards it has won, there is no denying this. All said and done, having Finn and Jake in the Metaverse will be fun.

The information about the collaboration was brought to light by leaker @FNBRintel. The individual is a reliable source and has been for quite some time now. Their X post was also shared by @ShiinaBR, @SpushFNBR, @HYPEX, and @ShiinaBR. As such, this is more than just speculation.

Nevertheless, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of four Adventure Time characters

Based on the Fortnite leaks, we could expect up to four characters to come over to the game from Adventure Time. All of them are pivotal to the storyline and have been in the limelight for a while now. Here is the list:

Finn

Jake

Princess Bubblegum

Marceline

Finn and Jake were very obvious choices. Given their abilities in Adventure Time, Epic Games has a lot of creative freedom to design cosmetics associated with them. They are also considered the main protagonists.

As for Princess Bubblegum and Marceline, they are also good fits for the crossover. Once more, the developer has a lot of creative freedom for these characters' associated cosmetics.

Coming to when this collaboration could go live, leakers suggest that it could happen during the next update for Chapter 6 Season 2. Based on information shared by Epic Games, this could either be April 8 or 22, 2025. The official date will be confirmed soon. We could get the exact date by the end of this week.

That being said, the Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration is going to be incredible, especially since this is the second major crossover with a cartoon after Rick and Morty. We will likely get more information about it in the coming days.

