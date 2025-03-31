Fortnite leaks seemingly confirm long-awaited One Piece collaboration 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the long-rumored collaboration with One Piece is finally coming. After what seems like an eternity, there is now (for the first time) solid information about the crossover. Of course, many aspects of this are subject to change, but it does give long-time fans some hope.

The details regarding the One Piece collaboration were presented by leakers @NotPaloleaks and @Wensoing. They have provided insight into many crossovers in the past. The post on social media platform X was also shared by others, such as veteran leaker @HYPEX.

Note: While the information is reliable, it is still subject to change. As such, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest One Piece collaboration will have 2 waves

Based on the information shared, the collaboration with One Piece will feature two waves of cosmetics. Epic Games has followed this pattern for a while now with other major anime collaborations. This helps build hype and sustain it for a long time. It also allows users to accumulate V-Bucks over time, instead of having to spend them on cosmetics all at once.

The leak suggests that the first wave of cosmetics will contain characters such as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, or Usopp. This list is subject to change, but these are more or less who we could expect to see. Sadly, the leakers have not been able to identify a potential release date for this collaboration.

Other than cosmetics, we could also see items/weapons added from One Piece to Fortnite as part of the collaboration. This is something that Epic Games has been doing for a while. It makes the collaboration feel more complete. We could get more information about it in Chapter 6 Season 3.

Alternatively, we may get more insight during downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2. Since a lot of files get decrypted or leaked, we may get an update on them. For the time being, this is everything we know about the Fortnite x One Piece collaboration. And even if it is just limited to cosmetics, it would still be a major landmark for the community.

