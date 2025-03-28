Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming Star Wars-themed Chapter 6 Season 3

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, there is quite a bit of information available regarding the upcoming Star Wars-themed Chapter 6 Season 3. We could expect a lot of content to be added to the game on May 2, 2025, including NPCs, Battle Pass skins, POIs, and much more.

This information was brought to light by a coalition of leakers: @ShiinaBR, @Loolo_WRLD, and @BeastFNCreative. These are reputed sources within the community and have been providing insights into upcoming game content for years.

Note: The information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks hint at Star Wars-themed content coming in Chapter 6 Season 3

Based on the latest Fortnite leaks, the Star Wars content could (and likely will) encompass a lot of things for the upcoming phase of the storyline.

Since Star Wars will take the spotlight, the entire seasonal content will be related to the franchise. Here is what we can expect to see in brief:

On a side note, the storyline of Chapter 6 Season 3 is completely unknown at this point, especially since the current timeline is "Lawless." This has no connection to Star Wars in any way.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games plans to transition from the current theme to the next or if it will merely overlap until the start of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Other than the aforementioned details, leaker @blortzen claims Qui-Gon Jinn could be one of the characters featured on the upcoming Battle Pass. Since we have Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in-game, the addition of Qui-Gon Jinn would make a lot of sense. It would be a dream come true for die-hard Star Wars fans.

For the time being, that is everything we know about the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 3 x Star Wars collaboration. We could get more information during the downtime for third third major update (v34.21) of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

