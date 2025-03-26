Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 Season 3 could only last 35 days

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Chapter 6 Season 3 is reportedly slated to last 35 days. This is rather odd, as such short timelines are reserved for "OG" and throwback seasons like Chapter 2 Remix. Normal seasons tend to run for at least 80 days (which is the bare minimum).

The information was brought to light by leaker @Guille_GAG. The individual has provided accurate insights in the past, and their post was also shared by @HYPEX and others on the social media platform X. Here is more information on the topic at hand.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at the possibility of Chapter 6 Season 3 being Star Wars-themed

Based on the information at hand (and some rumors), the reason behind Chapter 6 Season 3 lasting only 35 days could have to do with Star Wars. There is a lot of speculation that the next phase of the storyline could be entirely Star Wars-themed. It will begin on May 2 and conclude on June 8, 2025.

This, of course, has not been confirmed by Epic Games, but the timeline matches. With May 4, 2025, being Star Wars Day, having the bulk of the next season run throughout May seems logical. Furthermore, with Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 also ending on June 8, 2025, the 35-day timeline for Chapter 6 Season 3 doesn't seem all that random.

We could get more information during downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2, but for the moment, this is all we know. It is truly perplexing as to what Epic Games has lined up for Chapter 6 Season 3. The only other thing we know is that a boss codenamed "DarkVortex" (which is currently in development) will reportedly be part of Chapter 6 Season 3.

On an ending note, while information is scarce, given how good Chapter 6 Season 2 is, expectations will be high if the theme of Season 3 is Star Wars. We could see content also come to LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing, for Star Wars Day much like last year. However, if indeed the spotlight will be on Star Wars, the volume of content will be much greater than before.

