When will Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 end?

Based on official information from Epic Games, Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 is set to end on June 8, 2025, at 1:30 am Eastern Time. This was confirmed in the game's OG Season 3 Battle Pass section. The season originally launched with the v34.20 update on March 25, 2025, bringing back classic elements from Chapter 1 alongside some fresh content.

On that note, here's a glimpse of what's coming in the new season and the exact time when it ends.

Could the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3's ending be delayed?

Based on the previous seasons, the chances of the season's ending getting delayed are very unlikely. Here are the start and end dates of previous OG seasons, both of which concluded on the planned date:

OG Season 1 (December 24, 2024 to January 31, 2025): 57 days

57 days OG Season 1 (January 31, 2025) to March 25, 2025): 54 days

Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass mentions the end date (Image via Epic Games)

The new season will be 75 days long, which is already significantly bigger than the previous ones. Here is the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 end date in all major regions:

Pacific Time (PT): June 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm

June 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET): June 8, 2025, at 1:30 am

June 8, 2025, at 1:30 am British Standard Time (BST): June 8, 2025, at 6:30 am

June 8, 2025, at 6:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 8, 2025, at 7:30 am

June 8, 2025, at 7:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST): June 8, 2025, at 11:00 am

June 8, 2025, at 11:00 am China Standard Time (CST): June 8, 2025, at 1:30 pm

June 8, 2025, at 1:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): June 8, 2025, at 2:30 pm

June 8, 2025, at 2:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 8, 2025, at 3:30 pm

What’s new in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3?

This season has introduced several exciting updates. As announced, the iconic 50v50 Limited-Time Mode will be available until April 14, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time.

Moreover, several classic weapons have returned, including Guided Missile, Hand Cannon, Hunting Rifle, Remote Explosives, Heavy Shotgun, Light Machine Gun, and Clingers. Supply Llamas and vending machines are also back, and Zero Build players can now collect materials to use at vending machines. Additionally, the season brings back locations to the Fortnite map such as Dusty Depot, Lucky Landing, Tomato Town, and more.

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass features 45 tiers of rewards, inspired by the classic Chapter 1 Season 3 cosmetics. The Battle Pass features some remixed skins as well — Power Punk, Mecha R3X, and Sir Raven — each being a remixed version of some classic Outfits. There are two ways to obtain the pass: Spending 1,000 V-Bucks or subscribing to the Fortnite Crew monthly membership.

Could there be a live event at the end of the season?

Based on the hints so far, we are most likely getting a live event in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3. The YouTube trailer title for the season mentioned The Event That Started It All, hinting at something major happening towards the end.

Furthermore, Epic Games' official blog notes that the meteor will slowly move closer throughout the season, just like in the original Chapter 1 Season 3, possibly leading up to an event.

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3. For more details, players may refer to the official blog here.

