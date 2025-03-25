“It actually looks good”: Players react to new Fortnite Ballistic map coming in v34.20

Epic Games has announced a brand-new map named Hammer Fall for Fortnite Ballistic. The map will be arriving on April 8, 2025, with the v34.30 update. The announcement was made through an official post on Fortnite’s X account, giving players a first look at its design. In less than a day, the post has gained over 300 comments and thousands of likes as players shared their thoughts on the upcoming addition.

For those who don't know, Ballistic is a fast-paced 5v5 mode in Fortnite, first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1. This game mode is not played on the Fortnite Battle Royale map but has its own specifically designed map. Since the beginning, Ballistic only has one map named Skyline 10.

The majority of the comments were seen appreciating the new map, with one of the players saying:

"Wait. It actually looks good???"

Many players were excited about Hammer Fall, seeing it as a much-needed update for the game mode. @FortnitePV2 expressed their excitement, saying they had been waiting for a new map for a long time.

@currable was eager to jump back into Fortnite Ballistic and was looking forward to grinding the mode again. @discovenus_ left a hot take, saying the reveal was more exciting than the upcoming OG Season's Pass.

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via X || X/@Fortnite)

However, not everyone was entirely impressed. @dubzaiden_ joked that they had forgotten Ballistic even existed, while @YouTubeYEJ sarcastically noted that only a few dedicated Ballistic fans would be excited about the announcement. @topshelfgravy pointed out that the castle on the map looked untextured, questioning the visual quality.

More comments from the Fortnite community (Image via X || X/@Fortnite)

New Changes Coming to Fortnite Ballistic (v34.20 update)

With the v34.20 update, many weapon balance changes are arriving in Fortnite Ballistic. The shotguns and SMGs will be getting some buffs. Moreover, the credit costs for the weapons are slightly adjusted. Additionally, Epic Games has confirmed that new maps, weapons, gadgets, and an improved AFK management system are in development.

Future updates will bring starter pistols for purchase, HUD customization options, the option to surrender match, and better inventory management, enhancing the overall Fortnite Ballistic experience. For more details, refer to the official blog here.

