Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes: OG Season 3, Icon skins, exotics, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes are here, and based on the information, the update is scheduled for March 25, 2025. Reputed leaker and data miner @HYPEX has shared a list of potential upcoming content that could make its way once the update goes live.

Aside from the information provided via leaks, Epic Games has confirmed the arrival of OG Season 3. The much-awaited throwback to the OG season will be added as part of the v34.20 update.

That said, here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes for Battle Royale/Zero Build

One of the highlights of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes for Battle Royale will be the addition of the Rift Launcher and Scorpion's Mythic weapon alongside exotic weapons. Here are the exotics set to make their way to the game:

Explosive Mammoth

Lawless Rift Launcher

Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol

Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Lawless Final Mark Rifle

Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun

Apart from this, the update could unvault the armored vault and the desert eagle. Players should look out for information regarding Chapter 6 Season 3, and April Fool's events.

The update will also have lootpool changes, with the Holo Twist AR and the Sentinel Pump shotgun being vaulted. Players should expect new story quests and audio logs spread across the map. Based on recent leaks, new medallions or bosses may get added as well.

Apart from this, players should be on the lookout for leaks regarding upcoming LTMs as well as possible collaborations that are set to make their way to the game. As for cosmetics, an array of original skins, new Kicks, and Emotes are on their way.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes for OG and Reload

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.20 update will finally introduce the much-awaited OG Season 3 and bring alongside a new battle pass. Players can expect new POIs as well as an updated loot pool of new items.

As for Reload, expect information about the upcoming map that is set to arrive on April 8, 2025, based on the recent leaks. The update will also unvault new weapons that can be used in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes for Fortnite Festival

As part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.20, players can expect new instruments as well as balancing to existing songs in the mode. New Jam Tracks could be added as well.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes for LEGO Fortnite

The Fortnite v34.20 update is set to bring major quality-of-life updates to the game mode, including new features, and improve existing items to enhance the gameplay experience. Additionally, it could tease or unveil details about an aquatic update in the mode.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes for LEGO Brick Life

The v34.20 in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is set to bring new locations such as the airport and expand the current roster of available activities. New jobs and items are also set to be added as part of the update. Similar to LEGO Fortnite, Brick Life will also receive an array of Quality of Life improvements.

