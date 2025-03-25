Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes. With Chapter 6 Season 2 now underway, the developers have turned their attention towards Ballistic. Although the mode is relatively new, with a Lead Gameplay Animator having joined recently, things are starting to shape up.

The patch doesn't have a lot of new content but does include quite a few bug fixes and adjustments. There's also some information regarding features/mechanics that are currently in development and will be released when ready. That said, here are the Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes.

Everything listed in the Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes

Weapon Balance Changes listed in Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes

Hammer Pump Shotgun:

Fire rate slightly increased.

Point-blank damage significantly increased.

Frenzy Auto Shotgun:

Point-blank damage increased.

Mid-range damage increased.

Thunder Burst SMG:

Damage slightly increased.

Fire rate slightly increased.

Striker AR:

Reduced the range at which damage falloff begins.

Economy Adjustments listed in Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes

Reaper Sniper Rifle cost reduced from 4700 to 4500 Credits.

Striker AR cost increased from 2500 to 2700 Credits.

Nemesis AR cost increased from 2500 to 2700 Credits.

Drum Gun cost reduced from 3500 to 3200 Credits.

Improvements and Fixes listed in the Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes

The Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes contain a lot of listed changes (Image via Epic Games)

A few improvements and fixes have been listed in the Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes. They pertain to almost every aspect of the game.

Gameplay

The Bubble Shield will now collapse if it accumulates more than 600 damage before the six-second time limit.

The Recon Grenade can now be destroyed.

Enemy Recon Grenades now pulse red.

The Smoke Grenade now deploys smoke more quickly.

Fixed an issue where players were not notified when tagged by a Recon Grenade.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to mantle unless looking directly at the ledge they were attempting to mantle.

Fixed an issue where the Rift Point Device could sometimes not be picked up or planted after the first round.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to jump through the window of Skyline 10’s Sushi Bar if standing too close to the wall.

Fixed an issue on consoles where players were sometimes unable to select gadgets.

Visual Issues

Fixed an issue where crouching and moving backward made players clip into the camera.

Fixed an issue where players would clip into the camera when landing from a fall while aiming down sights with certain weapons.

Fixed an issue where weapon scopes seemed to disappear when sliding.

Fixed an issue where the camera jittered after mantling an object.

Fixed an issue where the Drum Gun’s aim down sights animation was too fast.

Fixed an issue where attackers appeared at the defender’s spawn point before spawning at the correct spawn point.

Fixed an issue where the text chat prompt didn’t show the unread indicator.

Fixed an issue where the Rift Point Device’s planting animation was not displayed for spectators observing the device planter.

Fixed an issue that displayed teammates’ Health as 0 when spectating.

Other Issues

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to close the map screen.

Fixed an issue where players were able to walk and shoot during the victory screen.

Fixed an issue with the “Play Matches” Quest so that it properly progresses after playing two matches of Ranked Ballistic.

Fixed an issue where the countdown timer sometimes ended after two seconds instead of 25 seconds during the Buy Phase.

Fixed an issue in the Ballistic Lobby where party leaders remained in a non-ready state despite clicking the "Ready" button if any of the party members were in a non-ready state.

Fixed an issue where a player's rank progression sometimes did not move after winning a Ranked match.

Made fixes aimed at reducing crashes.

Fixed an issue on mobile where a second “Scoreboard” button appeared on the screen.

Early Access Development Update

Fortnite Ballistic Hammer Fall map (Image via Epic Games)

There are a few things that the developers are currently working on for future updates. There's no timeline in sight, but here are some key takeaway points for what we can expect to see later this year:

New maps, weapons, and gadgets.

Additional starter pistol options.

Better ways to deal with AFK players in a match.

New or additional customization options for HUD settings.

More efficient inventory management.

That's everything we know about the Fortnite Ballistic v34.20 patch notes and future content. Lastly, a new map called Hammer Fall will be released on April 8 during the v34.30 update. We can expect more details to be shared soon.

