Fortnite downtime today (March 25, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (March 25, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before the aforementioned time. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime paves the way for v34.20, the second major update for Chapter 6 Season 2.

In terms of content, LEGO Fortnite will be getting a few odds and ends. Ballistic also has a few changes implemented to the mode. There will be some new content for Battle Royale/Zero Build, although not much is known. Lastly, the highlight of this update will be Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3.

That said, here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (March 25, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (March 25, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (March 25, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). As mentioned, the servers will go offline at 4 am ET and should be back online by 5:30 am ET.

The developer will provide an update on X and/or via a blog post when they are back online. For more information, you can also visit Epic Games' status website. The developers will provide real-time feedback should they run into issues during the downtime.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.20

In terms of new content, not much has been mentioned in an official capacity for the Battle Royale/Zero Build. However, we do know that Ballistic is getting a few changes alongside LEGO Fortnite. It's nothing major, but it will breathe new life into these modes.

Apart from this, new content could be introduced for Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, although Epic Games has not mentioned anything. We could see another collaboration with Linkin Park, as they recently teased the same.

To know what else can be expected with this update, check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes.

