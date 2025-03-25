Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) downtime countdown: When will it begin?

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) will kick off at 4 am Eastern Time on March 25, 2025. This will be the second major update for this part of the timeline. It will usher in new content for Battle Royale/Zero Build, Ballsitic, and Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3. New content for LEGO Fortnite (added on March 11, 2025), will go live as well.

Thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes, we have a rough idea of what new content to expect. However, other than leaks and rumors, there's not much else that can be confirmed.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) downtime countdown time and date: All major time zones

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) will start shortly after matchmaking has been disabled (3:30 am Eastern Time on March 25, 2025). During this period, the game will not be accessible.

Here is when the v34.20 update (Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2) will begin across all major time zones.

The United States of America or Europe

If you reside in the United States of America or Europe, there's no point in staying up late at night to observe the downtime. Given that it begins and ends early morning, it's best to get some shuteye and come back to the game once everything has concluded. Here are the timings:

1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

3:00 Central Time (CT)

4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

4:00 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia or Australia

If you reside in Asia or Australia, the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) will only kick off in the late afternoon, and for some of you, rather late in the night. By the time it ends, it will be rather late. It's best to get some sleep and wake up tomorrow to resume your adventures in the Metaverse. Here are the timings:

1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

7:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) downtime countdown

Here's a timer counting down to the start of the v34.10 update and downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

