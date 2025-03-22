Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is currently in development 

Epic Games has supposedly started to work on Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 (v39.00). Given that Chapter 6 Season 2 has barely begun, this is a good sign. It means that the developers are currently working at least a year ahead of time. This is without even taking into account that Chapter 6 could be extended and feature up to six Seasons; which would extend the timeline even more.

That said, not much is known about Chapter 7, especially given the fact that we haven't even reached the mid-point of Chapter 6. However, based on speculation, Chapter 7 could be created entirely using UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite). We could see a lot of changes in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics. But that's not all.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be the true test for UEFN

If Chapter 7 Season 1 serves as the pilot phase for UEFN and Epic Games is indeed shifting away from traditional tools and switching to UEFN completely, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be the final test. This phase of the storyline will either make or break UEFN.

The logic behind this is simple. With Chapter 7 Season 1 supposedly being entirely based on UEFN, there will be a learning curve involved. We could see mechanics break or not function as intended (which is not a big deal).

Learning from these issues will be vital to ensure that whatever comes next works as intended. It will also be interesting to see how the Fortnite map evolves alongside other core game mechanics.

For this reason, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be a major landmark in not just the development cycle but pushing UEFN to its fullest. There is also talk of "MiniGames" being added during Chapter 7, but there is no timeline in place. Development was allegedly delayed due to the Physics Update related to UEFN, but with that out of the way, work on it can resume.

That being said, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is far away. Based on the current timeline we have at hand, it would only start sometime during Q1 or perhaps even Q2 of 2026. Epic Games will likely provide an update about everything later this year, either via an announcement or during the State of Unreal 2025 showcase on June 3, 2025.

