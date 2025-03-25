Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20) release time countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20) servers will go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time on March 25, 2025. This will be the second major update for this phase of the storyline. Based on what has been confirmed so far, new content will be coming to Ballistic, and content that was added to LEGO Fortnite on March 11, 2025, will go live in-game.

If you want to know what content to expect, check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) early patch notes. Part of it is subject to change since it is based on leaks, but some have been confirmed by Epic Games, especially the launch of Fortnite Chapter OG Season 3.

With that in mind, here is when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (update v34.20) servers go live for players worldwide.

Note: The release time has been officially provided by Epic Games, but note that it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20) release countdown time and date: All major time zones

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20) servers will go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time. While this is based on official information, it is subject to change.

You may be able to download the update (v34.20) beforehand, but you will not be able to log in, as matchmaking and servers will be offline. If you want to know how much time is left before the update kicks off, check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20 update) downtime countdown timer.

The United States of America or Europe

If you live in the United States of America or Europe, by the time the downtime ends and servers go live, it will be wee hours in the morning for most of you. Others will be able to get up just in time to play Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20). Here is when the servers will go live:

2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)

4:30 am Central Time (CT)

5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)

5:30 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)

11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia or Australia

If you reside in Asia or Australia, the servers will only go live in the late afternoon and early evening for most players. You should have no problem logging in and playing the game once downtime ends. Here are the release times:

2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

6:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

8:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20) release timer countdown

Here's a timer counting down to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.20):

