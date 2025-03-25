Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration: Everything we know

Epic Games has announced a new Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration, but it's not what you think. Instead of the usual cosmetics crossover, this one is focused entirely on Fortnite Creative and UEFN. Epic Games has shared a detailed blog, explaining what’s coming, and it would let map creators make entirely new custom experiences.

This announcement comes when many UEFN creators have been frustrated over key features being delayed to Q4 2025. While it doesn’t completely make up for the wait, the addition of The Walking Dead in Creative and UEFN does give creators new tools to experiment with.

Here's everything we know about Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration.

Epic Games announced a unique Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration

Unlike past The Walking Dead crossovers, which brought character skins like Rick Grimes, and Michonne in Fortnite, this collaboration is centered around Creative mode and UEFN. Epic Games has introduced an official set of The Walking Dead-themed assets, allowing creators to build their own post-apocalyptic worlds within Fortnite Creative.

Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration includes the following assets:

Structures and environments: Players can use a variety of abandoned buildings, barricades, and survival shelters inspired by The Walking Dead universe.

Players can use a variety of abandoned buildings, barricades, and survival shelters inspired by The Walking Dead universe. Zombie models: Customizable undead enemies that behave similarly to The Walking Dead’s walkers.

Customizable undead enemies that behave similarly to The Walking Dead’s walkers. Props and decorations: Items such as survivor camps, vehicles, and supply crates to enhance immersion.

Items such as survivor camps, vehicles, and supply crates to enhance immersion. Lighting and atmosphere effects: Special effects that help recreate the eerie and desolate world of The Walking Dead.

Note that these additions are exclusive to Fortnite Creative and UEFN, meaning they won’t appear in the main battle royale mode. Thus, there are no signs that these assets or environments will be integrated into the main Fortnite map. There are also two new The Walking Dead-themed weapons: Shiva Shotgun and Lucille bat. These are currently exclusive to creator-made islands.

Another key detail is the monetization aspect of this collaboration. Creators using these assets in their maps will have to share 12% of their earnings with makers of The Walking Dead. While the assets are already live, any maps featuring The Walking Dead IP can only be officially published after May 16, 2025, as suggested by multiple sources.

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration. For more technical details, check out the official Epic Games.

