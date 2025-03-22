Fortnite leak hints at upcoming FNCS 2025 skin featuring PJ

According to recent Fortnite leaks, a new FNCS 2025 skin bundle might be on its way, featuring a remixed version of the PJ outfit. For those who don't know, every FNCS season comes with a special themed bundle, usually a modified version of an existing character with unique colors. These skins are some of the most popular ones in the competitive community.

This information was first reported on X by @Loolo_WRLD, one of the most reputable Fortnite leakers. On that note, here's everything we know about the recent FNCS 2025 Bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leak suggests a remixed PJ skin could be featured as the new FNCS Bundle

The post's caption also credited @BeastFNCreative, who helped confirm that an FNCS version of PJ is in development. For those who don't know, the PJ Outfit is a cosmetic item released on February 25, 2025, during Chapter 6 Season 2.

Visually, the original PJ skin has a bold and energetic design featuring a green sweater, glowing headphones, and a musical aesthetic. The original PJ Bundle includes the following cosmetic items:

PJ (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive) + PJ (LEGO Outfit)

Star Woofer (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Tape Decker (Pickaxe)

If Epic Games follows the pattern of previous FNCS bundles, the 2025 version of PJ will likely feature a different color scheme, the FNCS logo, and design elements inspired by the tournament’s theme. The complete bundle could include a remixed Outfit, its LEGO version, a Back Bling, and a Pickaxe.

Similar to past FNCS skins, players might have two ways to obtain this limited-time bundle: get it for free by participating in a future FNCS Community Cup or purchase it from the Fortnite Item Shop.

That's everything we know about the upcoming possible remix of the PJ Bundle. For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Epic Games regarding the release of this skin.

