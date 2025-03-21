MrSavage makes history by setting a Guinness World Record for the longest Fortnite elimination

Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen recently announced his retirement from Fortnite Competitive to focus on content creation, and he’s already making waves. The former esports pro has set the Guinness World Record for Fortnite’s longest elimination. This attempt was made in collaboration with Red Bull Gaming and recorded in Norway.

On that note, here's everything about this new Guinness World Record.

MrSavage’s Guinness World Record: A Fortnite elimination like no other

MrSavage’s record-breaking attempt wasn’t just a nearly impossible long-ranged shot but also recorded under extreme weather conditions. The challenge took place in the mountains of Lofoten, Norway during freezing temperatures. Foss used a powerful 100x zoom telescope to secure the longest frag in Fortnite history on a 32-inch monitor. The distance recorded was 1,161.31 meters.

MrSavage receiving the Guinness World Record plaque (Image via Red Bull Gaming)

Set in Norway’s snow-covered mountains, the short film on MrSavage's YouTube channel captures the entire process, from early struggles to eventual success in hitting the shot. The attempt required a lot of precision and patience to hit a target from such a distance in the Chapter 6 Season 2 map. MrSavage’s Guinness World Record sets a high bar, both in terms of skill and execution. It will be interesting to see if any other player steps up to challenge this record.

Apart from this world record, MrSavage has several other achievements in the game. Having earned over $500,000 in tournament winnings, he is one of the few players who qualified for both solos and duos in the Fortnite World Cup 2019. During his prime in 2018-2020, he was considered one of the smartest players in the game and was nicknamed 200IQ.

Following his retirement from FN Competitive, MrSavage has transitioned to full-time content creation, a move that got a lot of attention within the gaming community. As of March 2025, his Twitch channel boasts nearly 4.5 million followers, with an average viewership of 7,500, which is quite impressive.

Meanwhile, his YouTube channel has almost 4 million subscribers and has been growing consistently as well. This online presence positions him favorably in the content creation landscape, and fans are likely eager to see what type of content he will be uploading on his social media channels going forth.

