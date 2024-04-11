How to get PJ Skin in Fortnite

The PJ Skin was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1 during update v28.30 on February 25, 2024. While there is no clear indication of where the inspiration for the character came from, it would seem that they are heavily in tune with music. Their aesthetic design reflects the same on a very fundamental level as the cosmetics are related to music as well, with a cassette and boombox being part of her design.

She most definitely passes the vibe check, and with the character having their own LEGO Style for players to choose from, she can be used in LEGO mode as well. So for those who enjoy cosplaying as this character, they can do so in every major mode in-game. That being said, here is how to get the PJ Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

PJ Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

PJ Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 11, 2024), PJ Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with Tapedeck Trasher Set, are listed in the in-game Item Shop. The set comprises three cosmetic items. They are:

PJ (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive + LEGO Style)

Star Woofer (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Tape Decker (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the PJ Bundle in Fortnite can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks (the actual price is 2,000 V-Bucks).

PJ Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase PJ (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. Costing 1,200 V-Bucks, the skin comes with Star Woofer (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + React. Tape Decker (Pickaxe) can also be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks.

How long could PJ Skin stay in the Item Shop?

PJ Skin could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given PJ's unique design and connection to music, she's likely to be listed at least until the end of this week. This also takes into account that she was first introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1. As such, she is not new and Epic Games will likely rotate her out of the Item Shop to make room for new cosmetics that could be added in. Nevertheless, as PJ is not exclusive, the skin will be listed again in the near future.

