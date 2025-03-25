Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 45

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass is yet another major throwback to the game's early days. New iterations of iconic characters such as Punk, Rex, and Raven have been introduced. These new versions of the characters have been re-mixed to create a new yet familiar design that will bring forth nostalgia from OG players.

You can purchase the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass from the Item Shop. Alternatively, if you are subscribed to Crew, you will get it for free. This new phase of the storyline is said to have a repeat of The Meteor event, which set in motion the story of our reality back in 2018.

All cosmetics on the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass has three Outfits spread over six pages that you can unlock as you progress to max Seasonal Level. There are no bonus rewards and/or V-Bucks to be earned. You will be able to purchase it once the downtime ends for update v34.20.

Page 1

Power Punk (Outfit)

Anarchist's Amp (Back Bling)

The Storms (Emote)

Punk Powerglider (Glider)

Banner Icon

The Rebel (Pickaxe)

Punk Show (Emote)

Punk Rock (Wrap)

Page 2

Pastel Skulls (Contrail)

Bubblegum Punk Powerglider (Glider)

The Storms - Live! (Loading Screen)

The Rebel (Punk Pink) (Pickaxe)

Bubblegum Punk Amp (Back Bling)

Crypunk (Emote)

Bubblegum Power Pink (Outfit)

Page 3

Bone Breaker (Emote)

Dine And Dash (Loading Screen)

R3x Claws (Pickaxe)

Horizon Rider (Glider)

Toony R3x (Emote)

Saur Soarer (Contrail)

R3x Tail (Back Bling)

Mecha R3x (Outfit)

Page 4

Extinction Armor R3x Claws (Pickaxe)

Mecha Wrecks (Wrap)

R3x The Dominator (Emote)

Extinction Armor R3x Tail (Back Bling)

Banner Icon

Extinction Armor Horizon (Glider)

Extinction Armor Mecha R3x (Outfit)

Page 5

Nevermore Wings (Glider)

The Pinfeather (Pickaxe)

Banner Icon

Fowl Mantle (Back Bling)

Nightfall (Contrail)

The Raven Knight (Emote)

Sir Raven's Honor (Wrap)

Sir Raven (Outfit)

Page 6

Storm's End Pinfeather (Pickaxe)

Ravenheart (Emote)

Knight Of The Storm (Loading Screen)

Storm's End Nevermore (Glider)

Raven's Legion (Emote)

Storm's End Fowl Mantle (Back Bling)

Storm's End Sir Raven (Outfit)

That's the entire list of cosmetics on the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass. If you want to check out the early patch note for update v34.20 Battle Royale/Zero Build, here's the link.

