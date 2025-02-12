Fortnite leaks suggest Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima from Yakuza coming soon 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the long-rumored and awaited collaboration with Yakuza could finally be happening. Two characters from the franchise — Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima — are set to become part of the Metaverse. Both have been part of the Yakuza franchise since its debut in 2005. Suffice it to say, they are quite literally the stuff of legends for fans.

The information regarding the same was brought to light by leakers/data miners @Wensoing and @Loolo_WRLD. The duo has provided plenty of insight into upcoming content for Chapter 6.

The post on social media platform X was also re-shared by others such as @HYPEX and @ShinnaBR, both of whom are reliable sources of leaks. That said, this is more than just hearsay. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information comes from a reliable source, but should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is subject to change.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest Yakuza collaboration is coming soon; likely at the start of Chapter 6 Season 2

Expand Tweet

Aside from Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima being featured as Outfits, not much is known about this possible collaboration. We could see other cosmetics like Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Emotes. In all probability, that will be the limitation for the time being or at least for the first wave.

That said, there is a potential timeline in place for the Fortnite x Yakuza collaboration. The latest installment of the franchise — Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — will be released on February 20, 2025. This lines up almost perfectly with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless.

Expand Tweet

It is a bit of a stretch, but one of the characters could be featured in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. A good example of this is Doom Guy and Lara Croft. Both were exclusive to their respective Battle Passes. Epic Games could follow suit yet again or keep the two characters from Yakuza in the Fortnite Item Shop.

That said, with Chapter 6 Season 1 ending on February 21, 2025, we can expect an update regarding the Yakuza collaboration very soon. By the looks of things, next season should be filled with content.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback