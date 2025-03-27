Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates officially revealed

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Mar 27, 2025 08:53 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates have been revealed (Image via Epic Games)
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates have been shared (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates have officially been confirmed by Epic Games. Note that the timeline is subject to change based on certain variables, although for now, it provides a general idea of when the updates can be expected. That said, it remains unclear when Chapter 6 Season 4 will end. We only know it will begin when Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars) concludes on June 8, 2025.

However, it could last at least 60 days or more based on the current trends of the runtime for regular seasons. Here is all we know about the timeline for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates

Based on the information available, there appear to be at least three confirmed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates. As mentioned, the season will go live on June 8, 2025, and the first update (v36.10) will go live on June 17, 2025. This will likely be the Summer update before Epic Games takes a break.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The next update (v36.20), slated to arrive on July 15, 2025, will be introduced after the break. The third one (v36.30) will arrive on July 29, 2025. This phase should last a while before Chapter 6 Season 4 begins.

It will likely run for at least two and a half months, similar to Chapter 6 Season 2. For now, that is all we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 update dates. Epic Games will provide more information via its social media channels or blogs a few hours before each update goes live.

Regarding Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, not much is known. There are a few leaks, but nothing that helps us understand what the overall theme could be.

We should get more insight during the downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
