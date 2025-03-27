Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates officially revealed

While the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates have been officially confirmed, they are subject to change based on Epic Games' timeline. However, they provide a general idea of when updates can be expected. Chapter 6 Season 3 will last only 35 days, starting May 2, 2025, and ending June 8, 2024. This is perhaps the shortest season that isn't a filler or a throwback like Chapter 2 Remix.

Nevertheless, with Star Wars stealing the spotlight, there shouldn't be a moment of dullness, especially given the expected content. That said, here are the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates

Based on available information, there seem to be only two Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates. This does not factor in the transitional update from the previous season and to the next season – Chapter 6 Season 4.

The first update is scheduled to go live on May 15, 2025. This can be considered as the mid-season update for Chapter 6 Season 3. The final update will go live on May 29, 2025. This will add end-of-season content and introduce any remaining collaborations that we could see in Chapter 6 Season 3.

Currently, that's all we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates. As mentioned, they are subject to change. Epic Games will provide official information a few hours before an update is scheduled to go live. It could also mention the dates via a blog a few days prior.

Coming to content for Chapter 6 Season 3, which will be Star Wars-themed, we will see new Outfits based on characters from the franchise, POIs, NPCs, weapons, and items. The storyline could also be related to Star Wars or include elements of it. We will also likely see new content for Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO.

