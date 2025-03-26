Fortnite leaks all but confirm Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars-theme

According to the latest leaks, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is almost confirmed to be centered around Star Wars. Players have been speculating about the next season’s theme for weeks, especially since the current Chapter 6 Season 2 is set to end on May 2, 2025. With Epic Games not revealing much about what's next, leaks from some of the most reliable Fortnite dataminers have started surfacing, giving players a clearer picture.

Ad

The biggest clue comes from May 4, 2025, widely recognized as Star Wars Day. This timing strongly suggests that the upcoming season could see a major collaboration with the franchise.

The next season is expected to be only 35 days long, raising questions about what kind of special event or collaboration could justify such a brief season. This further points to a possible Star Wars theme.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the upcoming potential Star Wars-themed season.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leak suggests that Chapter 6 Season 3 is based on Star Wars

Early hints about the next season began surfacing when some major Star Wars collaborations were leaked recently, suggesting that something big was in the works beyond just cosmetic items.

Ad

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced plenty of Star Wars content across different game modes, including Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing, with hundreds of themed cosmetic items added since 2019.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After numerous rumors over the past few weeks, popular dataminer @Loolo_WRLD has stated that Chapter 6 Season 3 is confirmed to be Star-Wars themed. The post mentions that players will be getting multiple bosses, NPCs, POIs, and items, along with four or five skins in the Battle Pass, making it a short but exciting season.

Another reputable source, @FNBRIntel, stated that the new POIs on the Fortnite map will be based on the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor Season 2, which is releasing on April 22, 2025. While Epic Games has yet to confirm any of these details, all signs point toward Chapter 6 Season 3 being Star Wars-themed.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback