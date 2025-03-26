How to get Fortnite x Discord Supply Llama Avatar for free

The Fortnite x Discord Supply Llama Avatar is a free item released to celebrate the arrival of Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3. This exclusive Avatar was released alongside the v34.20 update of the game and is the latest in a series of free Discord rewards introduced with major Fortnite events and seasonal updates. However, players can only claim it for a limited time.

It is inspired by the iconic Supply Llama from Fortnite, and having it as a Discord Avatar feels just right, as it provides both a feeling of nostalgia and the excitement of high-value loot drops. That said, here’s how to claim the new Fortnite x Discord Supply Llama Avatar for free.

How to claim the Fortnite x Discord Supply Llama Avatar

The Fortnite x Discord Supply Llama Avatar features a Supply Llama hopping around the profile picture in a cute animated loop. It's a great item for anyone who wants to show off their love for Fortnite. Like previous free Discord avatars, this one is interactive and displays an animation when the user speaks.

To add the Supply Llama Avatar to your Discord profile, follow these simple steps:

Open the Discord app on your PC or console, and go to Settings.

Scroll down to the Gift Inventory and click on View Quests.

Search for the Fortnite icon in the list and click on Accept Quest.

Now, choose your gaming platform (PC or console).

You now have officially accepted the quest and must play Fortnite OG playlists for at least 15 minutes to complete it. Do note that spending time on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map will not count. After finishing the quest, the Avatar will automatically be added to your Discord inventory and you can equip it from the Claimed Quests section.

The Discord Quests page (Image via Discord)

Do note that the last day to complete this quest is April 4, 2025. Once claimed, the Fortnite x Discord Supply Llama Avatar will remain in your inventory only for 60 days from the date of activation, after which it will be removed. There is no way to equip this or any other Discord Avatar after the expiry date.

Why is the Supply Llama an iconic Fortnite symbol?

The Supply Llama has been one of the most recognizable elements in Fortnite since the first ever season. It is a rare loot container that is known for its funny and vibrant design.

Since the release of Fortnite Battle Royale in 2017, the Supply Llama has always remained in the game, with only the loot being adjusted according to the season. Hence, having the Supply Llama as a Fortnite x Discord Avatar is a perfect tribute to the game.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

