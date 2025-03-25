Fortnite leaks all but confirm Sabrina Carpenter as next artist for Festival Season 8 

According to the latest leaks, Sabrina Carpenter is all but confirmed to be the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8. Fortnite Festival has already showcased some of the biggest names in music, including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and more. So, it’s no surprise that fans would be excited about this news.

The leaks come from multiple credible sources on X, further adding to the speculation. If accurate, we could see numerous Sabrina Carpenter skins vibing on the Fortnite map starting April 8, 2025, when Season 8 begins!

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leak suggests that Sabrina Carpenter might be arriving soon

The strongest indication of Sabrina Carpenter’s potential arrival in Fortnite Festival came after a recent datamine following the v34.20 update found multiple items related to the pop artist. As per the leaks on X, the iconic microphone from Sabrina Carpenter's recent album tour was added to the game files. Additionally, the microphone and a giant lipstick mark on the wall of the Canyon Crossing named location have also been discovered.

The leaked mic features a shiny and diamond-like surface with a bright red heart in the center. It has been used by Carpenter at multiple concerts and show appearances, making it instantly recognizable to her fans. The presence of this item strongly suggests that the rumors of her being the FN Festival Season 8 artist are true.

The FN Festival has consistently delivered high-profile musical collaborations in the past. Here's a season-wise list of artists featured so far:

Season 1: The Weeknd

The Weeknd Season 2: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Season 3: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Season 4: Metallica

Metallica Season 5: Karol G

Karol G Season 6: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Season 7: Hatsune Miku

With Sabrina Carpenter potentially taking the stage in Festival Season 8, fans can expect themed cosmetics, Emotes, and an interactive concert experience. Do note that Epic Games has yet to officially confirm anything, so take everything with a pinch of salt. That said, more details could emerge in the coming weeks on the game's official channels.

