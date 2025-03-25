How to get Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Victory Umbrella

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3: Brace For Impact is here, and players might be eager to claim the new, exclusive Victory Umbrella. Every season, Fortnite rewards players with a unique glider shaped like an umbrella for winning a match, and these Umbrella Gliders represent the theme of the season. This time, the Glider that is up for grabs is the Cometbrella, and it might just be teasing something big.

On that note, here's how to get the Cometbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3.

How to obtain the Cometbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3

Players can now earn the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Victory Umbrella, known as the Cometbrella, as the v34.20 update is out and servers are back online. This special glider features the classic Victory Umbrella design, appearing to be made of slightly blue-colored steel material.

However, what makes it stand out is the graffiti on top, depicting a massive comet falling from the sky, possibly hinting at an upcoming in-game event. The design is quite similar to Dragonhearted 'Brella from Chapter 6 Season 1.

To get the Cometbrella, you need to win a match in one of the Fortnite OG Playlists. This means you must secure a Victory Royale in OG Battle Royale or OG Zero Build. Do note that winning a game on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map will not grant you the Glider, so make sure you’re playing in the right mode.

Cometbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Whether you play solo or with friends, the Cometbrella can be earned in any OG mode. However, teaming up with friends could make it easier, as coordinated strategies and teamwork can help secure a win more efficiently. Once you win a match, the Cometbrella will automatically be added to your locker.

You will see a dialogue box that gives you the option to either claim the item and keep it in the inventory or equip it immediately. The OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella is a one-time reward and will not return after the season ends, so be sure to claim it on time.

