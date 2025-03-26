Fortnite leaks showcase possible upcoming Adidas skins

According to the latest leaks, Fortnite is set to introduce yet another collection of Adidas-themed skins in the game. This could mark the second collaboration between Fortnite and Adidas, with the previous one on July 24, 2024, being quite successful. Multiple reputable sources on X have leaked images of the upcoming cosmetic items.

Here's everything about the potentially upcoming Adidas collaboration.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Potential Fortnite x Adidas skin designs leaked

Previous leaks already suggested that the Fortnite x Adidas collaboration would arrive on March 27, 2025 during Chapter 6 Season 2. However, at the time, no images were shared. According to @SpushFNBR on X, the following items are expected to be included in the crossover:

Iconica Prime Skin : 1,500 V-Bucks

: 1,500 V-Bucks Triple Stripe Backbling : 400 V-Bucks

: 400 V-Bucks Strip Cutter Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Trefoil Power Charge Emote: 300 V-Bucks

While they cost a total of 3,000 V-Bucks if purchased separately, the complete Bundle is expected to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at a 33% discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks.

Now, new leaks have shared the possible designs of the Iconica Prime skin and its color variant. The first version features a white suit with a pink glow, complemented by long pink hair. Meanwhile, the second variant takes on a more aggressive look, showcasing a black suit with a red glow and a helmet with red glowing eyes.

Both of the skins could be seen wearing Adidas spiked shoes, which could indicate that Adidas-branded Kicks might be introduced later to the game as well. This aligns with the game's recent push toward expanding its cosmetic footwear category, as seen with the addition of a huge collection of Crocs and Nike Air shoes. If this actually happens, be ready to see a lot of players rocking Adidas Kicks on the Fortnite map, as they have the potential to become highly popular in the community.

Epic Games has not given an official confirmation regarding whether these highly anticipated skins and items are on the way and if they would go live. However, considering the expected release is not far away, an official announcement could arrive soon.

