Fortnite leaks suggest Mortal Kombat LTM coming soon 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a Mortal Kombat LTM might be coming soon. Although the Mortal Kombat collaboration was seemingly limited to just skins and weapons, it appears that Epic Games is going all out. There won't be any "Fatalities" in this LTM, but it will serve as a reminder of just how far content has progressed when it comes to collaborations.

Ad

The information was brought to light by leaker @Wensoing, a reliable and trustworthy source within the Fortnite community. The post was also shared on social media X by @Loolo_WRLD, who often collaborates with the former on several major leaks. Here is more information on the potential upcoming Mortal Kombat LTM and what we could expect.

Note: The information comes from a reliable source, but should be taken with a grain of salt as it is subject to change.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Mortal Kombat LTM to be loaded with features, Fortnite leaks suggest

Expand Tweet

Ad

LTMs come with their own rules and loot pool. The upcoming Mortal Kombat LTM is going to be no exception. Based on the details shared, the LTM could have the following:

MK Mythics

Ranked (for now)

Includes three LTM exclusive Boons

Contains unvaulted items/weapons such as Void Mask, Chiller Grenades, Ice Cream, and Grapplers

Given what the LTM contains, it's safe to say that it may stay in rotation for a while. Sadly, there is no release date or time in sight. With Chapter 6 Season 2 still having a way to go, we could perhaps see this LTM added sometime next month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the LTM, @Loolo_WRLD suggests that there could be a third Mortal Kombat skin encrypted in the game files. It is unknown who this character could be at the moment. More information could be revealed during the downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2.

That is everything we know for the time being about the Mortal Kombat LTM. Currently, if you do want to play an LTM, the OG 50vs50 and Fortnite Getaway LTM are live. You can earn a decent amount of XP to help you progress along your newly acquired Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback